The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, along with the rest of the Port of Seattle, is experiencing Internet and Web systems outages in what was possibly a cyberattack.

According to the airport's X post thread, the Port of Seattle began experiencing some system outages on the morning of Aug. 24 and worked to isolate critical systems and restore full service. Impacted systems include websites, email and phone services, and baggage sorting systems, but security operations remain unaffected.

In an update on Aug. 25 on social platform X, the airport said: "System outages continue at the Port of Seattle, including at SEA airport. Port teams continue to make progress on returning systems to normal operations, but there is not an estimated time for return."

The airport is advising travelers to check in for their flights online before leaving and get mobile boarding passes. Seattle-Tacoma continues to work with authorities and coordinate with travelers who may have been affected until its operations are all back online.