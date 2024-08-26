Seattle-Tacoma Airport Suffers System Outages Due to Possible Cyberattack

As the entire Port of Seattle struggles to become fully operational once more, the airport recommends that those who are traveling take extra precautions.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

August 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Airport passenger security line, awaiting TSA inspection in the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Source: RoadPix via Alamy Stock Photo

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, along with the rest of the Port of Seattle, is experiencing Internet and Web systems outages in what was possibly a cyberattack.

According to the airport's X post thread, the Port of Seattle began experiencing some system outages on the morning of Aug. 24 and worked to isolate critical systems and restore full service. Impacted systems include websites, email and phone services, and baggage sorting systems, but security operations remain unaffected.

In an update on Aug. 25 on social platform X, the airport said: "System outages continue at the Port of Seattle, including at SEA airport. Port teams continue to make progress on returning systems to normal operations, but there is not an estimated time for return."

The airport is advising travelers to check in for their flights online before leaving and get mobile boarding passes. Seattle-Tacoma continues to work with authorities and coordinate with travelers who may have been affected until its operations are all back online.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Icon with shield and keyhole, over a digital background
Application Security
Unfixed Microsoft Entra ID Authentication Bypass Threatens Hybrid IDsUnfixed Microsoft Entra ID Authentication Bypass Threatens Hybrid IDs
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Aug 15, 2024
4 Min Read
SolarWinds logo on a phone held up horizontally; background is blurred out
Vulnerabilities & Threats
SolarWinds: Critical RCE Bug Requires Urgent PatchSolarWinds: Critical RCE Bug Requires Urgent Patch
byDark Reading Staff
Aug 15, 2024
1 Min Read
AI code with 0s and 1s
Application Security
DARPA Aims to Ditch C Code, Move to RustDARPA Aims to Ditch C Code, Move to Rust
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Aug 13, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events