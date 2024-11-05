Schneider Electric Clawed by 'Hellcat' Ransomware Gang

The cybercriminal group holding the stolen information is demanding the vendor admit to the breach and pay up.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

November 5, 2024

1 Min Read
Angry cat
Source: RATHEESH MALAPPADAVAN via Alamy Stock Photo

The threat actors known as "Hellcat" claim to have stolen sensitive data from Schneider Electric, and the French industrial company has begun an investigation without formally acknowledging any data theft.

The hackers claim to have breached the industrial company's Jira issue tracking system and are demanding a $125,000 ransom.

"This breach has compromised critical data, including projects, issues, and plugins, along with over 400,000 rows of user data, totaling more than 40GB compressed data," the threat actors wrote on their Tor website.

However, the cybercriminals note that the ransom will drop by half if Schneider Electric confirms the breach. If their demands are not met, they have threatened to make the data they stole from the vendor public. 

In addition, one of the hackers published evidence on social media platform X regarding how they gained access into the vendor's Jira system to steal the data.

Schneider Electric reported that the cybersecurity incident involved unauthorized access to one of its "internal project execution tracking platforms" and that its global incident response team has been mobilized to deal with the fallout.

This is the third breach in under two years that the manufacturer has faced; the first involved its sustainability business division in January at the hands of Cactus ransomware, and the second was connected to the MOVEit zero-day vulnerability.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

A virtual computer screen above a keyboard
Vulnerabilities & Threats
OWASP Beefs Up GenAI Security Guidance Amid Growing DeepfakesOWASP Beefs Up GenAI Security Guidance Amid Growing Deepfakes
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Nov 4, 2024
5 Min Read
The words "Zero Trust" in purple on two sides of a cube; blue, digital background
Vulnerabilities & Threats
How to Win at Cyber by Influencing PeopleHow to Win at Cyber by Influencing People
byGregory R. Simpson
Nov 5, 2024
5 Min Read
A job classifieds newspaper
Application Security
Cybersecurity Job Market Stagnates, Dissatisfaction AboundsCybersecurity Job Market Stagnates, Dissatisfaction Abounds
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Oct 31, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers