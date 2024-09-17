RT News Hosted Russian Cyber Spy Unit, US Says

Long understood as a Kremlin-backed propaganda machine, RT News, based in the US, has been far more nefarious than officials once believed.

Just last week, the Biden administration charged two Russian nationals with pumping $10 million into RT International, a media company the US said was used by the Russian government to meddle in the upcoming US elections.

But these robust Russian interference and disinformation operations aren't unique to the US. In fact they're in full swing around the world, according to a new warning from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken explained in Sept. 13 statements that the US has recently discovered RT included an embedded Russian cyber unit, operating since the spring of 2023 with the full knowledge of RT leadership, adding the news outlet was "functioning like a de facto arm of Russia's intelligence apparatus."

The RT leadership team is also accused by the US of running a large crowdfunding campaign to procure equipment like weapons and generators for Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine.

Details about RT's espionage participation and equipment fundraising were provided by RT employees, Blinken added.

RT Tactics Replicated Around the World

Blinken warned a similar Kremlin strategy is being used to spread disinformation and undermine democracies around the world, most acutely in Africa, Germany, and Moldova.

RT and similar influence outlets, like German outlet Red (formerly Redfish), feed intelligence gathered not just to the Russian government but media outlets and mercenary groups as well, Blinken said. Across Africa, a social media-based news organization called African Stream is being used by the Kremlin to spread disinformation in a similar fashion, he added.

"We urge every ally, every partner, to start by treating RT's activities as they do other intelligence activities by Russia within their borders," Blinken said. "Our most powerful antidote to Russia's lies is the truth."