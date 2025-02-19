Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific

North Korea's Kimsuky Taps Trusted Platforms to Attack South KoreaNorth Korea's Kimsuky Taps Trusted Platforms to Attack South Korea

The campaign heavily uses Dropbox folders and PowerShell scripts to evade detection and quickly scrapped infrastructure components after researchers began poking around.

Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer

February 19, 2025

4 Min Read
Securonix Kimsuky's DEEP#DRIVE campaign
Source: Securonix

North Korea-linked threat groups are increasingly using living-off-the-land (LotL) techniques and trusted services to evade detection, with a recent Kimsuky campaign showcasing the use of PowerShell scripts and storing data in Dropbox folders, along with improved operational security.

In the campaign, dubbed "DEEP#DRIVE" by security firm Securonix, the threat group used fake work logs, insurance documents, and crypto-related files to convince users to download and run a zipped shortcut file that gathers system configuration information and then executes PowerShell and .NET scripts. The attack tools upload the system data to Dropbox folders and then download additional commands and capabilities for further compromise.

While the attackers showed some interest in quick financial wins — such as targeting cryptocurrency users — for the most part, the threat group focused on stealing sensitive data from South Korean government agencies and businesses, says Tim Peck, a senior threat researcher at Securonix.

"We observed evidence of both espionage and financial motivation, though leaning more toward espionage," he says. "This aligns with Kimsuky's historical targeting of South Korean government agencies, enterprises, and strategic industries."

North Korean cyber-operations groups have consistently targeted South Korea and the US, with South Korean government agencies and companies among the most popular targets. In September 2024, the FBI warned that North Korean groups planned to launch a surge of attacks against organizations with significant cryptocurrency reserves, and Kimsuky launched a similar multistage attack against South Korean targets last year.

A Prolific Group

Kimsuky isn't monolithic, but has five threat groups that have overlap with what other companies consider to be the same group, says threat intelligence firm Recorded Future. One group tends to focus on the healthcare and hospitality sectors, for example, while another focuses on cryptocurrency markets.

Recorded Future North Korea Kimsuky APT group chart

By mid-2023, Kimsuky became the most prolific North Korean group. (More recent data not available.) Source: Recorded Future's "North Korea's Cyber Strategy" report

The Kimsuky groups accounted for the most attacks identified as North Korean in origin between 2021 and 2023, according to Recorded Future's "North Korea Cyber Strategy" report. In 2024, the groups continued to account for a high volume of attacks, says Mitch Haszard, senior threat intelligence analyst with Recorded Future.

"These groups conduct high volume phishing campaigns, primarily targeting individuals and organizations in South Korea, while occasionally targeting entities in other countries," he says. "In the activity we see, these groups appear to be going for volume, rather than more time-consuming, tailored spear-phishing operations."

Other well known North Korean groups, such as Lazarus and Andariel, are not as prolific as the Kimsuky threat actors. While some of those groups are more focused on gathering sensitive information, nearly all also have a financial motivation.

Thousands of Victims?

In the DEEP#DRIVE campaign, following the compromise of a system, the Kimsuky group's attack scripts upload data on the system configuration to one of several Dropbox folders. While the Securonix researchers were not able to gather intelligence from all the suspected Dropbox locations, they uncovered signs of more than 8,000 configuration files, although some appear to be duplicates, Peck says.

While that means they likely came from the same victim organizations, the campaign appears to be quite successful, he says.

"There were two factors which contributed to the 'uniqueness' of the configuration file, the username, and IP address," Peck says. "Some usernames were associated with dozens of similar IP addresses, which could indicate lateral movement by the attacker — [that is], infecting dozens of machines from the same entity."

The data from a compromised system includes the host IP address, the system uptime, details about the OS type and version, any installed security software, and a list of running processes.

Kimsuky Improves Its OpSec

The campaign also highlighted North Korean cyber-operations groups' improvements to operational security. The group used OAuth-based authentication on its Dropbox folders, preventing traditional URL-blocking or network-based defenses from following the links. The threat actors also quickly took down components of their infrastructure soon after the Securonix researchers began investigating, Securonix's Peck says.

"This level of operational awareness is not always present in phishing-driven malware campaigns," he says.

For companies, the threat group's tactics underscore that the hidden file extensions should be disabled, shortcut files should be blocked from executing in user folders, and only signed PowerShell scripts be allowed to execute. Those three countermeasures make the attackers' activity much easier to detect, Peck says.

In addition, companies in targeted industries — such as cryptocurrency exchanges and government agencies — should bolster their email security and regularly train employees on how to spot phishing threats, says Recorded Future's Haszard.

"Most North Korean cyberattacks still start with social engineering and a phish," he says. "Companies should ensure that they have an email security solution in place and regularly train employees on phishing threats, as well as conduct simulated phishing tests."

Read more about:

DR Global Asia Pacific

About the Author

Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer

Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer

Veteran technology journalist of more than 20 years. Former research engineer. Written for more than two dozen publications, including CNET News.com, Dark Reading, MIT's Technology Review, Popular Science, and Wired News. Five awards for journalism, including Best Deadline Journalism (Online) in 2003 for coverage of the Blaster worm. Crunches numbers on various trends using Python and R. Recent reports include analyses of the shortage in cybersecurity workers and annual vulnerability trends.

See more from Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Windows update screen on a laptop computer
Application Security
Microsoft's February Patch a Lighter Lift Than January'sMicrosoft's February Patch a Lighter Lift Than January's
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Feb 11, 2025
4 Min Read
Human finger pointing to the word "deepseek" in blue on a computer screen with the words "into the unknown" under it
Cyber Risk
DeepSeek AI Fails Multiple Security Tests, Raising Red Flag for BusinessesBiz Beware: DeepSeek AI Fails Multiple Security Tests
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Feb 11, 2025
4 Min Read
Binary code floating trough space on an angle
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Salt Typhoon's Impact on the US & BeyondSalt Typhoon's Impact on the US & Beyond
byMichael McLaughlin, Jillian Cashand 1 more
Feb 11, 2025
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events