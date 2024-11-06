Nokia is investigating an alleged cyberattack in which threat actors claim to have stolen sensitive internal data. However, the company says that so far there is no evidence that either its data or systems were affected by a breach.

Known threat actor IntelBroker on Tuesday posted what it claimed is Nokia's online internal data — including SSH keys, source code, and internal credentials — putting it up for sale on the BreachForums cybercrime site for $20,000, according to a published report on HackRead.

The group claimed to have obtained the data through a breach of a third-party contractor linked to Nokia’s internal tool development, though no customer data seems to have been affected by the breach, according to the report.

"Nokia is aware of reports that an unauthorized actor has alleged to have gained access to certain third-party contractor data and possibly data of Nokia," a Nokia spokesperson tells Dark Reading. "Nokia takes this allegation seriously and we are investigating."

However, at this time, the company's investigation "has found no evidence that any of our systems or data being impacted," though Nokia continues "to closely monitor the situation," the spokesperson says.

Group Known for High-Profile Data Heists

Given that IntelBroker is a notorious threat actor that already has pulled off a series of high-profile data heists, the chance that Nokia eventually will find that its data has been stolen seems likely. The Serbian-based entity began operations in 2022 and is linked to data breaches that affected Apple, the US House of Representatives, Europol, General Electric, and DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

If IntelBroker's claim turns out to be true, data stolen in the heist and then sold to a malicious actor or actors potentially could be used to engage in other cybercriminal activity against Nokia. For example, stolen using credentials to gain unauthorized access to Nokia systems and breach other sensitive data or propagate malware. Depending on the nature of the data, other organizations also could be at risk.

The incident also demonstrates yet another example of how organizations are exposed to security risks through third-parties that contract with the company, observes Jim Routh, chief trust officer at cybersecurity firm Saviynt. However, that the breach itself occurred through a third party is not a huge surprise, he tells Dark Reading via email.

Mitigating Third-Party Risk

In fact, numerous high-profile cyberattacks at global multinational organizations have been the result of breaches through third parties, including incidents that occurred at credit card company American Express, Spanish banking institution Santander, and US-based financial organization Bank of America.

However, Routh says that the alleged Nokia breach "represents a bit of a head-scratcher" because it involves the compromise of "third-party credentials for access to the software supply chain."

"The head-scratching comes from why a third party has access to Nokia source code," he notes. However, it's possible that attackers gained access through a software engineer contributing to an internal project, Routh adds, speculating that hackers exploited "credential management for access to the software build process."

One potential way that organizations can protect themselves from a similar incident, he says, is to improve identity management for cloud accounts with access to the software supply chain to avoid inadvertently exposing sensitive data to threat actors.