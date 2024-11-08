Newpark Resources, a Texas-based oil drilling fluids system and composite matting systems provider, announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it is dealing with the fallout of a ransomware attack it faced earlier this week.

The company has not shared details as to how the attackers gained access to its network, nor who the threat actors are or why they may have targeted Newpark. But after the breach was discovered, Newpark engaged its security response plan as expected and limited access to certain parts of its systems.

"The incident has caused disruptions and limitation of access to certain of the company's information systems and business applications supporting aspects of the company's operations and corporate functions, including financial and operating reporting systems," Newpark said.

According to Matt Hull, global head for Strategic Threat Intelligence at cybersecurity consultancy NCC Group, any data stolen from the critical infrastructure company has not yet appeared on any leak sites.

And because the company reverted to downtime procedures in response to the attack, it was able to continue manufacturing, and its field operations were uninterrupted. It hopes the attack will not have an effect on its financial conditions, it said.

"Organizations are facing an increasingly pressing challenge: maintaining the security benefits of segmentation while enabling controlled connectivity," stated Chris Grove, director of cybersecurity strategy at Nozomi Networks, in an emailed statement to Dark Reading. "Industrial organizations will need to ensure their defenders can quickly isolate and contain threats, while preventing interruptions to critical operations. This is especially important for sectors where downtime has serious consequences in terms of public safety and economic impact, as would be the case with a critical infrastructure sector."