Separate spinoffs of the infamous Mirai botnet are responsible for a fresh wave of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks globally. One is exploiting specific vulnerabilities in Internet of Things (IoT) devices to establish "expansive" botnet networks, while the other has been targeting organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia with DDoS attacks since the end of 2024, researchers have found.

An ongoing operation within Mirai dubbed "Murdoc_Botnet" (which began in July and has more than 1,300 active IPs) is targeting Avtech cameras and Huawei HG532 routers, researchers from Qualys revealed in a report posted today.

The researchers uncovered more than 100 distinct sets of servers associated with the Murdoc botnet, "each tasked with deciphering its activities and establishing communication with one of the compromised IPs implicated in this ongoing campaign," Qualys lead security researcher Shilpesh Trivedi wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, a botnet that comprises malware variants derived from both Mirai and Bashlite is exploiting security flaws and weak credentials in IoT devices in DDoS attacks spanning the globe, according to separate research from Trend Micro. "The malware infiltrates the device by exploiting RCE vulnerabilities or weak passwords, then executes a download script on the infected host," the researchers said.

The two campaigns demonstrate the ongoing impact of Mirai, a botnet that has spawned myriad variants since its source code was leaked in 2016 and which remains a significant security threat 10+ years after first appearing on the cyberattack scene.

Murdoc Botnet Exploits Specific Flaws

The Murdoc botnet delivering Mirai malware uses existing exploits, including CVE-2024-7029 and CVE-2017-17215, to download next-stage payloads. The former is an Avtech camera flaw that allows for commands to be injected over the network and executed without authentication, while the latter is a remote code execution (RCE) flaw found in Huawei routers.

Most of the IP addresses associated with the Murdoc botnet campaign are found in Malaysia, followed by Thailand, Mexico, and Indonesia.

Qualys researchers discovered more than 500 samples containing ELF files and shell script files associated with the Murdoc botnet. Each shell script "is loaded onto devices such as IP cameras, Network devices, and IoT devices, and, in turn, the C2 server loads the new variant of Mirai botnet, i.e., Murdoc_Botnet, into the devices," Trivedi wrote in the post.

An Expansive DDoS Campaign Targets US

Meanwhile, researchers at Trend Micro initially detected "large-scale" DDoS botnet attacks against Japanese organizations, including major corporations and banks, starting at the end of 2024, but then tracked the activity to a larger global campaign. Organizations in the US were most affected by the attacks, followed by companies in Bahrain, Poland, and Spain, among various other countries.

The primary devices targeted in the attacks have been wireless routers and IP cameras from well-known brands, including TP-Link and Zyxel routers, and Hikvision IP cameras. As with the Murdoc botnet activity, cyberattackers here targeted flaws in the devices to compromise them, but they also used weak passwords to gain access.

In terms of attack vector, the researchers found two different types of DDoS attacks related to the activity, they said. One type overloads the network by sending a large number of packets, while the other exhausts server resources by establishing a large number of sessions.

"In addition, we observed two or more commands used in combination, making it possible that both network overload attacks and server resource exhaustion attacks occur simultaneously," according to the post.

How to Defend Against DDoS Cyberattacks

With Mirai variants continuing to spawn new botnets for mounting new and widespread DDoS attacks, it's important that organizations can identify and protect their networks from floods of unwanted traffic, the researchers said.

Qualys researchers recommended that organizations regularly monitor the suspicious processes, events, and network traffic spawned by the execution of any untrusted binary/scripts, as well as exercise caution in executing shell scripts from unknown and untrusted sources.

Meanwhile, Trend Micro analysts recommended different mitigation efforts for the two types of DDoS attacks that they observed. For attacks that flood the network with packets, the researchers recommended organizations use a firewall or router to block specific IP addresses or protocols and restrict traffic; collaborate with communication service providers to filter DDoS traffic at the backbone or edge of the network; and strengthen router hardware to increase the number of packets that can be processed.

For attacks that exhaust resources by establishing a large number of sessions, Trend Micro recommended that organizations limit the number of requests that can be sent by a specific IP address within a certain period of time; use third-party services to separate attack traffic and process clean traffic; and perform real-time monitoring and block IP addresses with a high number of connections, among other mitigations and preventions.