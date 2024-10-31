News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.

MIND Launches "Intelligent" DLP Platform

The company's data loss prevention platform helps customers identify and classify data across SaaS and GenAI applications, endpoints, and emails.

October 31, 2024

Data representations such as zero and ones and graphs are overlayed against a purple background.
Source: YAY Media AS via Alamy Stock Photo

Organizations have a lot of data  — which includes application data, log files, personal information, source code, customer information, business collateral, and credentials, to name a few — and it is growing exponentially. The lack of visibility across IT environments and difficulty with classifying data makes it difficult to protect data from falling into the wrong hands.

MIND emerged from stealth today with a data loss prevention platform that promises both “visibility of data risks” and stopping data leaks. The company said its platform discovers and classifies sensitive data across IT workloads including SaaS and GenAI applications, endpoints, on-premises systems, and emails.

An “intelligent” DLP platform integrates AI and smart automations to help customers identify, detect, and prevent data leaks, the company said.

“MIND AI is made of hundreds of tailored algorithms and a proprietary AI engine to classify and categorize sensitive unstructured data, understand context-aware business views to determine risk severity, and take automated prevention and remediation actions,” the company said.Founded in 2023, MIND’s co-founders are Eran Barak, who previously founded Hexadite; Itai Schwartz, who previously worked at Torq and Axonius; and Hod Bin Noon, who specialized in real-time vulnerability detection and remediation at Dazz. As part of the launch, MIND announced it had raised $11 million in seed round funding from YL Ventures and several individual investors.

