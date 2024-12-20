LockBit Ransomware Developer Arrested in Israel

Dual Russian-Israeli national Rostislav Panev was arrested last August and is facing extradition to the US for playing a critical role in LockBit's RaaS activities, dating back to the ransomware gang's origins.

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

December 20, 2024

1 Min Read
Two men with hands up facing a wall like they are being arrested
Source: Peter Werner via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

A newly unsealed criminal complaint by US law enforcement shows they have been working to dismantle the LockBit ransomware-as-a-service group for several years, including a previously undisclosed arrest of one of the operation's lead developers in Israel last August.

Rostislav Panev, a 51-year-old with dual Russian-Israeli citizenship, is facing extradition to the US to face charges along with two others accused of similarly working for LockBit, not just to develop the ransomware itself but also tools used by affiliates. For his part, Panev is accused of working on LockBit ransomware from its beginnings in 2019, eventually creating one of the most prolific ransomware operations in the world, according to the Justice Department's statement about the arrest.

Panev, according to the Justice Department, at the time of his arrest had admin credentials for LockBit's Dark Web online repository with the ransomware's source code, as well as the source code for an affiliate tool called "StealBit" used to exfiltrate stolen data. His laptop also had he access credentials for the LockBit control panel used by affiliates. The Justice Department's statement adds that Panev confessed to his role in the LockBit ransomware operation.

"The Justice Department’s work going after the world’s most dangerous ransomware schemes includes not only dismantling networks, but also finding and bringing to justice the individuals responsible for building and running them," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement about the arrests. "Three of the individuals who we allege are responsible for LockBit’s cyberattacks against thousands of victims are now in custody, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to hold accountable all those who lead and enable ransomware attacks."

Read more about:

News Briefs

About the Author

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Becky Bracken is a veteran multimedia journalist covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

Apache's logo on a mobile phone screen
Application Security
Orgs Scramble to Fix Actively Exploited Bug in Apache Struts 2Orgs Scramble to Fix Actively Exploited Bug in Struts 2
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Dec 19, 2024
5 Min Read
Cute bug on a leaf
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Fortinet Addresses Unpatched Critical RCE VectorFortinet Addresses Unpatched Critical RCE Vector
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Dec 19, 2024
2 Min Read
Pipes in an industrial setting
Vulnerabilities & Threats
OT/ICS Engineering Workstations Face Barrage of Fresh MalwareOT/ICS Engineering Workstations Face Fresh Malware Barrage
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 19, 2024
1 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers