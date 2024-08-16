Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Iran Reportedly Grapples With Major Cyberattack on Banking Systems

The last known cyberattack waged against Iranian infrastructure took place last December with the blame placed on Israel and the US.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

August 16, 2024

1 Min Read
A close up of Iran's rial reading "Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran"
Source: Stephen Barnes/Finance via Alamy Stock Photo

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) was reportedly hit with a cyberattack on Wednesday alongside several other banks in the country, causing disarray within Iran's financial system.

According to a report by Iran International, the scale and impact of the attack indicates that it may be one of the largest cyberattacks Iran's state infrastructure has ever faced. Hackers also reportedly stole information belonging to account holders.

Notes were stuck to ATM machines by anonymous individuals reading "Dear customers, it is not possible to withdraw money from the bank because all of Iran's budget and national resources have been invested in the war for the benefit of the corrupt regime of the Islamic Republic."

The alleged cyberattack comes at a time of heightened tension as Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, threatens to retaliate for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The disruption also comes after reports that suggest of Iranian hacker involvement to influence upcoming US elections.

Read more about:

DR Global Middle East & Africa

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Icon with shield and keyhole, over a digital background
Application Security
Unfixed Microsoft Entra ID Authentication Bypass Threatens Hybrid IDsUnfixed Microsoft Entra ID Authentication Bypass Threatens Hybrid IDs
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Aug 15, 2024
4 Min Read
SolarWinds logo on a phone held up horizontally; background is blurred out
Vulnerabilities & Threats
SolarWinds: Critical RCE Bug Requires Urgent PatchSolarWinds: Critical RCE Bug Requires Urgent Patch
byDark Reading Staff
Aug 15, 2024
1 Min Read
AI code with 0s and 1s
Application Security
DARPA Aims to Ditch C Code, Move to RustDARPA Aims to Ditch C Code, Move to Rust
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Aug 13, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events