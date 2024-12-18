Interpol: Can We Drop the Term 'Pig Butchering'?

The agency asks the cybersecurity community to adopt "romance baiting" in place of dehumanizing language.

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

December 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Woman shamed with fingers pointing at her
Source: Olga Yastremska via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

Victims of online scams are being deterred from coming forward for fear of being associated with language like "pig butchering," a phrase used to describe long-con romance fraud schemes, according to Interpol, which has released an awareness campaign advocating for the use of "romance baiting" in its place.

Romance-baiting cybercrimes start with a fake relationship, in which the target "pig" is "fattened up" before they are scammed into sending money, then "butchered" and subsequently ghosted once they've handed over the "whole hog" of their assets. Once victims realize they've been manipulated and scammed, they're left heartbroken and embarrassed, and further labeling them as a pig isn't helpful, Interpol argues as part of its wider "Think Twice" campaign.

Run by sprawling international cybercrime operations, pig butchering scams cost victims billions every year. One large pig butchering operation was discovered to be running full-fledged call centers staffed by forced labor in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, raking in more than $60 billion over the past three years. The pig butchering tactic has likewise been used in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Academic research clearly shows the links between the tactics of fraudsters and of perpetrators of domestic abuse and coercive control," Dr. Elisabeth Carter, associate professor of criminology and forensic linguist at Kingston University London, said in a statement from Interpol. "It is imperative that we do not adopt the terminology of these criminals but instead use terms that assist public protection and support victim reporting."

Read more about:

News Briefs

About the Author

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Becky Bracken is a veteran multimedia journalist covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

A woman sitting at a laptop and holding a mobile device, the screens of both displaying a green check mark in a circle
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Researchers Crack Microsoft Azure MFA in an HourResearchers Crack Microsoft Azure MFA in an Hour
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Dec 11, 2024
4 Min Read
The words "zero-day" written in a line of code on a computer screen
Application Security
Microsoft NTLM Zero-Day to Remain Unpatched Until AprilMicrosoft NTLM Zero-Day to Remain Unpatched Until April
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Dec 9, 2024
3 Min Read
A patchwork quilt
Application Security
Actively Exploited Zero-Day, Critical RCEs Lead Microsoft Patch TuesdayMicrosoft Fixes Active Zero-Day, Critical RCEs on Patch Tuesday
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Dec 10, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers