Interpol: Can We Drop the Term 'Pig Butchering'?
The agency asks the cybersecurity community to adopt "romance baiting" in place of dehumanizing language.
December 18, 2024
NEWS BRIEF
Victims of online scams are being deterred from coming forward for fear of being associated with language like "pig butchering," a phrase used to describe long-con romance fraud schemes, according to Interpol, which has released an awareness campaign advocating for the use of "romance baiting" in its place.
Romance-baiting cybercrimes start with a fake relationship, in which the target "pig" is "fattened up" before they are scammed into sending money, then "butchered" and subsequently ghosted once they've handed over the "whole hog" of their assets. Once victims realize they've been manipulated and scammed, they're left heartbroken and embarrassed, and further labeling them as a pig isn't helpful, Interpol argues as part of its wider "Think Twice" campaign.
Run by sprawling international cybercrime operations, pig butchering scams cost victims billions every year. One large pig butchering operation was discovered to be running full-fledged call centers staffed by forced labor in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, raking in more than $60 billion over the past three years. The pig butchering tactic has likewise been used in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"Academic research clearly shows the links between the tactics of fraudsters and of perpetrators of domestic abuse and coercive control," Dr. Elisabeth Carter, associate professor of criminology and forensic linguist at Kingston University London, said in a statement from Interpol. "It is imperative that we do not adopt the terminology of these criminals but instead use terms that assist public protection and support victim reporting."
Read more about:News Briefs
About the Author
You May Also Like
The Dirt on ROT DataDec 18, 2024
Securing Your Cloud Data Across the Attack TimelineJan 15, 2025
The Artificial Future Trend Micro Security Predictions for 2025Jan 16, 2025
Managing Third-Party Risk Through Situational AwarenessJul 31, 2024
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
The Dirt on ROT DataDec 18, 2024
Securing Your Cloud Data Across the Attack TimelineJan 15, 2025
The Artificial Future Trend Micro Security Predictions for 2025Jan 16, 2025
Delivering Incident Response Excellence: How Wipro enhances customer services with automated investigation and response
Full Content Inspection: The New Standard in Network Security and Why It's Necessary
The Definitive Guide to Container Security
The State of Cloud Native Security Report 2024
5 Essential Insights into Generative AI for Security Leaders