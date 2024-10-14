Game Freak, the company behind the Pokémon franchise, is dealing with a security breach that has compromised the data of more than 2,600 employees and partners.

The data leak first came to light on a forum known as 4chan earlier this month before it began circulating on social media and other online forums.

Coined "TeraLeak," the breach contains multiple gigabytes of information according to Centro Leaks, a Pokémon leak monitoring account.

The data also allegedly includes inside information of video games, source code for existing frames, and data on unreleased Pokémon games.

Game Freak confirmed on Oct. 10 that it experienced a security incident in August in which an unauthorized third-party actor gained access to the video game company's system and exposed sensitive data regarding current and former employees.

However, the gaming company has refrained from commenting whether or not data regarding its games and code have been compromised, though it has noted that it rebuilt and inspected the server and will try to prevent the event from happening again.

"We are contacting the affected employees individually [and] will set up a hotline for those who cannot be contacted directly and to handle inquiries regarding this matter," the company said.