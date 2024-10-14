Pokémon Gaming Company Employee Info Leaked in Hack

The gaming company reports that the server has been rebuilt after the leak, but has not confirmed if its insider video game data was leaked.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

October 14, 2024

1 Min Read
Pokémon characters huddled together
Source: Maximum Film via Alamy Stock Photo

Game Freak, the company behind the Pokémon franchise, is dealing with a security breach that has compromised the data of more than 2,600 employees and partners. 

The data leak first came to light on a forum known as 4chan earlier this month before it began circulating on social media and other online forums.

Coined "TeraLeak," the breach contains multiple gigabytes of information according to Centro Leaks, a Pokémon leak monitoring account.

The data also allegedly includes inside information of video games, source code for existing frames, and data on unreleased Pokémon games.

Game Freak confirmed on Oct. 10 that it experienced a security incident in August in which an unauthorized third-party actor gained access to the video game company's system and exposed sensitive data regarding current and former employees.

However, the gaming company has refrained from commenting whether or not data regarding its games and code have been compromised, though it has noted that it rebuilt and inspected the server and will try to prevent the event from happening again.

"We are contacting the affected employees individually [and] will set up a hotline for those who cannot be contacted directly and to handle inquiries regarding this matter," the company said.  

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A laptop on the table with software update progress bar on screen
Vulnerabilities & Threats
5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Oct 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Flags of Russia and Ukraine
Cyber Risk
EU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of RussiaEU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of Russia
byJennifer Lawinski, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
1 Min Read
A face scan of Indian Prime Minister Modi
Threat Intelligence
AI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in AsiaAI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in Asia
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events