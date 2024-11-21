How Can PR Protect Companies During a Cyberattack?

Question: What value do public relations experts bring to a company during a cybersecurity incident?

Ronn Torossian, founder, 5WPR: The threat of a cyberattack is ever-present, making cybersecurity a top priority for organizations of all sizes. But when a cybersecurity incident occurs, it's not just IT systems and data that are at risk — a company's reputation is on the line, too. This is where public relations (PR) can step in as a critical safeguard. A well-executed cybersecurity PR strategy can help contain the fallout of a cybersecurity breach, maintain stakeholder trust, and position the organization for recovery.

Here are five ways PR professionals can protect a company against damage from a cybersecurity incident.

1. Build Trust With Stakeholders Ahead of Time

PR's role in a cybersecurity incident starts long before a breach happens. Proactive engagement with stakeholders builds a reservoir of goodwill to draw upon in times of crisis. Engagement includes providing regular updates on the company's cybersecurity measures, sharing tips for data protection, and offering insights into industry best practices.

For instance, tech giants like Cisco and IBM consistently communicate their cybersecurity initiatives, positioning themselves as leaders in the space. By doing so, they reinforce their commitment to security. This proactive approach helps set the stage for smoother communication during a crisis.

2. Communicate With Transparency and Speed

The first hours of a cybersecurity breach are crucial. Prompt, transparent communication helps shape public perception and can significantly influence the level of trust that stakeholders place in the company. When an incident occurs, PR teams must work swiftly to inform customers, employees, and partners about what happened, what steps the company is taking, and what they should do next.

A classic negative case study is Equifax's 2017 breach, where delayed communication compounded the public's distrust. Companies that immediately acknowledge a breach and provide clear updates often regain trust faster. Transparency demonstrates accountability and commitment, both of which are key to repairing reputational damage.

3. Harness Social Media for Crisis Responses

Social media is a double-edged sword in the wake of a cybersecurity breach. These digital channels amplify both the reach of the company's crisis communications and the spread of misinformation or negative sentiment. A strong social media strategy is essential for managing the narrative.

PR teams should use platforms like LinkedIn and other digital channels to provide real-time updates, address customer concerns, and reinforce the company's commitment to resolving the issue. These channels offer an opportunity to humanize the brand, which can help mitigate panic and frustration.

Effective crisis communication requires more than just PR expertise. Collaboration with IT and cybersecurity teams ensures that messaging is accurate, clear, and credible.

Cybersecurity experts lend authority to media briefings or stakeholder updates and signal that the situation is under control. PR professionals translate complex technical details into language that resonates with diverse audiences. This partnership helps build confidence in the organization's ability to manage and resolve cybersecurity incidents.

5. Rebuild Trust After an Attack

Long-term organizational recovery from a cybersecurity breach depends on rebuilding trust, which is rooted in ongoing education and advocacy. PR teams can drive awareness campaigns that encourage both internal and external audiences to adopt better cybersecurity practices.

This might involve publishing blogs, hosting webinars, or participating in industry panels to share insights on navigating the evolving threat landscape. Advocacy for stronger industry standards or collaboration on public policy can further position the company as a thought leader committed to enhancing cybersecurity for all.