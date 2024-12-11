Governments, Telcos Ward Off China's Hacking Typhoons

While the US government and at least eight telecommunications firms struggle to defend their networks against the China-sponsored Salt Typhoon group, other nations' telecommunications firms have often been primary targets for advanced persistent threats (APTs) as well.

In 2023, China-linked group Earth Estries — which may overlap with Salt Typhoon — compromised telecommunications firms in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, as well as the US. In 2022, a Chinese APT group alternatively known as Daggerfly and Evasive Panda infected systems at a telecommunications organization in Africa, installing a backdoor tool known as MgBot. And earlier this year, Chinese APT group Volt Typhoon targeted Singapore's largest telco, Singtel, with attacks, although the company denies any of the probes were successful.

China has made infiltrating other nations' networks a foundation of its geopolitical strategy, and other countries — and their citizens — should consider their networks no longer private, says David Wiseman, vice president of secure communications for cybersecurity firm BlackBerry.

"All countries need to assume they are affected," he says. "The impact [of these attacks are] operational in that the government can no longer be confident using traditional phone calls and SMS. This is accelerating the usage of 'over the top' encrypted communications applications for official government communications."

Over-the-top (OTT) applications and services are those that are delivered over the Internet, not through traditional telecommunications systems.

US telecommunications firms — including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile — are struggling to clean their networks and prevent two Chinese groups, Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon, from persisting in their systems. Earlier this year, Salt Typhoon gained access to some of the telecom systems used to satisfy wiretap requests, while Volt Typhoon has compromised telecommunications and other critical infrastructure to pre-position ahead of possible region conflict.

Telecommunications infrastructure is one of the most attractive targets for nation-state actors, because they affect all facets of a country's economy and provide in-depth data on its citizens, says Chris Henderson, senior director of threat operations at Huntress, a threat-intelligence firm.

"As telecommunication companies have grown from managing landline infrastructure to being one of the most data-rich organizations, their attractiveness to both for-profit groups and state-sponsored espionage has also grown," he says, adding that they "know more about you than arguably any other organization — they understand where you have been physically located, who you are speaking with, and for how long."

From Singapore to India and Beyond

China has long focused on the telecommunication firms of its regional rivals. In 2014, for example, the government of India accused Chinese equipment maker Huawei of hacking the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), after that firm used another Chinese service provider, ZTE, to provision its lines.

In 2023, an investigation by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro found that China-linked Earth Estries targeted at least 20 telecommunications and other infrastructure providers across Southeast and South Asia, South Africa, and Brazil, using a cross-platform backdoor.

Every country should act to defend their telecommunications infrastructure, says BlackBerry's Wiseman. While the success of attacks on Singapore, India, and the US are among the few that have become public, other companies are likely breached and still not aware, he says.

Organizations and citizens should no longer assume that their communications are safe, Wiseman says.

"General harvesting of communication records to build out a continual understanding of changes in command-and-control networks is a key thing that can be done," he says. "More concerning is that since the voice calls of specific people can be listened to along with reading of the SMS messages, there is the potential for more advanced communications manipulation."

A Boost for Encryption

The Salt Typhoon attacks may push citizens — and possibly their governments — toward greater use of encryption. While the trend has been for authoritarian governments and security agencies — such as law enforcement and internal security groups — to argue for less encryption, or at least backdoors into encrypted systems, the global attacks on telecommunications technology demonstrate that even nations with well-considered, strict privacy laws are not safe havens, says Gregory Nojeim, senior counsel and director of the security and surveillance project at the Center for Democracy and Technology, a digital-rights group.

"Greater geopolitical tension breeds greater geopolitical incentive to gain access to other countries' communications and that will also incentivize the adoption and use of encryption," Nojeim says. "Hopefully, it will also incentivize the protection of encryption against proposals that would weaken it."

In the US, government agencies such as the FBI have argued for law-enforcement backdoors into telecommunications networks and are calling for workers and citizens to use stronger encryption.

Meanwhile, telecommunications providers — whether private or state-owned — should focus more heavily on security, and their citizens should also adopt encrypted services, BlackBerry's Wiseman says. "Many countries realized this earlier than the US [and] started widespread adoption of end-to-end app-based encrypted communications sooner," he says. "The earliest movers were countries that did not have the same level of controls over their telecom network supply chains as the more developed countries."

Most countries in the Global South score lower on rankings of Internet privacy than their peers in North America, Europe, and East Asia. However, lower privacy rights can mean citizens are more likely to use encrypted services, says CDT's Nojeim.

"One lesson of Salt Typhoon is that people who live in democracies can't comfort themselves that their own government won't listen in absent a good reason," he says. "Now they have to be concerned about foreign governments listening in, and the way to prevent that, again, is to use an encrypted service."