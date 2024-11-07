Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific

Gootloader Cyberattackers Target Bengal-Cat Aficionados in Oz

It's unclear what the threat actors have against this particular breed of cat, but it's taking down the kitty's enthusiasts with SEO-poisoned links and malware payloads.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

November 7, 2024

1 Min Read
2 adult Bengal cats in an apartment
Source: Juniors Bildarchiv GmbH via Alamy Stock Photo

New research is showing that criminal cyber actors are seemingly targeting Australians who have a penchant for Bengal cats, a breed of hybrid feline created from crossing of an Asian leopard with domestic breeds.

Armed with Gootloader, a popular malware strain often used as an infostealer or as a malware dropped prior to ransomware attacks, Sophos found that the threat actors are targeting users who search "Are Bengal cats legal in Australia?" and other similar questions.

The researchers found, in one example, that one website returned the following after this kind of search query: a search engine optimization (SEO)-poisoned forum containing hyperlinked texts leading the user to download a .zip file if clicked on. SEO poisoning is what the Gootloader gang is particularly known for, duping victims into clicking on malicious links disguised as legitimate resources.

And this is just the first stage of the malware's payload. 

Following a download, the user is redirected to a different website containing a large JavaScript file. This leads to multiple processes being run on the user's device, allowing threat actors to pass commands and establish persistence to deploy Gootkit — the second stage of the payload— and the malware then acts as a precursor to other tools, such as ransomware or Cobalt Strike.

The detection of the Gootloader variant used in the attacks led to a threat-hunting campaign by Sophos X-Ops MDR, with its researchers reporting that they've "seen continued growth in this approach to initial compromise, with several massive campaigns using this technique over the past year."

And while there are protection blocks that users can implement to detect for this kind of malware, it's best that they adhere to best practices and be wary of suspicious links or sources that may seem questionable. 

Read more about:

DR Global Asia Pacific

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A virtual computer screen above a keyboard
Vulnerabilities & Threats
OWASP Beefs Up GenAI Security Guidance Amid Growing DeepfakesOWASP Beefs Up GenAI Security Guidance Amid Growing Deepfakes
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Nov 4, 2024
5 Min Read
The words "Zero Trust" in purple on two sides of a cube; blue, digital background
Vulnerabilities & Threats
How to Win at Cyber by Influencing PeopleHow to Win at Cyber by Influencing People
byGregory R. Simpson
Nov 5, 2024
5 Min Read
A job classifieds newspaper
Application Security
Cybersecurity Job Market Stagnates, Dissatisfaction AboundsCybersecurity Job Market Stagnates, Dissatisfaction Abounds
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Oct 31, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events