Europol Cracks Down on Holiday DDoS Attacks

In Operation PowerOFF, global authorities aim to deter individuals from engaging in malicious cyber acts.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

December 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Europol logo on a blue background with several silhouetted figures
Source: M4OS Photos via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

Law enforcement agencies around the world have seized 27 of the most popular Web platforms used to launch distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

The international operation, which remains ongoing, is known as PowerOFF and was coordinated by Europol, involving 15 countries. The operation targeted various levels of operatives in the groups engaged in the cybercriminal activities, including three administrators who were arrested in France and Germany. It also identified 300 other cybercriminals.

Three of the so-called "booter" and "stresser" websites that were taken down as part of Operation PowerOFF include zdstresser.net, orbitalstress.net, and starkstresser.net.

"While these platforms are often marketed as legitimate tools for stress-testing, they are frequently misused to facilitate malicious attacks," said Sarah Jones, cyber threat intelligence research analyst at Critical Start, in an emailed statement to Dark Reading. "By dismantling these services and identifying more than 300 customers, law enforcement agencies aim to disrupt the entire ecosystem addressing both the supply of these tools and the demand from those who use them for illegal activities."

The holiday season in particular has in the past been a peak period for hackers to carry out DDoS attacks, ultimately leading to financial loss, reputational damage for retailers, and operational disruption.

Law enforcement agencies launched an online ad campaign using Google search ads and YouTube to deter individuals from engaging in criminal activities like DDoS, highlighting the consequences of such attacks. Law enforcement also plans to conduct knock-and-talks, and use warning letters and emails.

Read more about:

News Briefs

About the Author

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Skilled writer and editor covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

The words "zero-day" written in a line of code on a computer screen
Application Security
Microsoft NTLM Zero-Day to Remain Unpatched Until AprilMicrosoft NTLM Zero-Day to Remain Unpatched Until April
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Dec 9, 2024
3 Min Read
A glowing purple and pink key, with dots and numbers in the background
Cyber Risk
Symmetrical Cryptography Pioneer Targets the Post-Quantum EraSymmetrical Cryptography Pioneer Targets the Post-Quantum Era
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 11, 2024
3 Min Read
A patchwork quilt
Application Security
Actively Exploited Zero-Day, Critical RCEs Lead Microsoft Patch TuesdayMicrosoft Fixes Active Zero-Day, Critical RCEs on Patch Tuesday
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Dec 10, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers