Advanced persistent threat group "DONOT Team" is leveraging two nearly identical Android applications to conduct intelligence-gathering operations targeting individuals and groups in India who appear to be of national security interest to the country.

The "Tanzeem" and "Tanzeem Update" apps purport to be chat apps but do not work as advertised. Instead, once installed on a system they prompt the user to turn on the device's accessibility feature and grant access to several easily misused permissions. The apps then shut down and proceed to stealthily harvest information from the compromised device, according to researchers at Cyfirma, who recently spotted the new DONOT campaign.

Intelligence Gathering and Beyond

"The ongoing efforts by the notorious DONOT APT extend beyond gathering intelligence on internal threats; they have also targeted various organizations in South Asia," Cyfirma noted in a blog post on Jan. 17. The goal appears to be to collect intelligence of strategic importance to India, the security vendor said.

Cyfirma's analysis of Tanzeem and Tanzeem Update showed the apps using OneSignal, a popular customer engagement platform, to send push notifications to users who install either app on their devices. OneSignal basically allows developers and businesses to send in-app messages, emails, and SMS messages to users across mobile devices, Web browsers, desktop apps, and other platforms.

When a user installs Tanzeem or Tanzeem Update on their device, they receive a push notification via OneSignal that prompts them to start a fake chat. Users tricked into clicking on the "Start Chat" prompt receive a subsequent prompt asking them to enable Android accessibility services to use the app. The victim is then directed to the accessibility settings page from which the app accesses several dangerous permissions. These include permissions that allow the two malicious Android apps to read and fetch call logs from the compromised device; to read and fetch contact information; and to search for and fetch data from the file manager.

Researchers at Cyfirma also found the apps to access several other permissions such as those that allow the threat actor to delete and read both incoming and outgoing text messages. They also can access the Android device's internal storage to extract its exact location and monitor its movement on a real-time basis.

Significantly, Cyfirma found the malicious apps using push notifications to try and get victims to install additional malicious payloads on compromised devices to ensure persistence. "This tactic enhances the malware's ability to remain active on the targeted device, indicating the threat group's evolving intentions to continue participating in intelligence gathering for national interests," Cyfirma noted.

A Persistent South Asian Threat

DONOT Team, which some vendors track as APT-C-35, SectorE02, and Viceroy Tiger, is a threat group with a likely nexus to India that has been operational since at least 2016. Several vendors have associated the group with attacks and data theft campaigns targeting entities in South Asia. In November 2024, Cyble linked DONOT Team to a campaign targeting manufacturing companies in Pakistan associated with the country's defense and maritime industries.

Others, such as ESET have reported on DONOT Team using sophisticated Windows and Android malware in espionage campaigns targeting organizations in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal. In 2023, Cyfirma reported finding three malicious Android apps on Google's Play store that the threat actor used against targeted individuals in Kashmir and Pakistan.

DONOT Team is one of several APT groups believed to be operating out of India that is engaged in a range of malicious activities, including online extortion scams, hacktivism, and increasingly, cyber espionage and surveillance. Security experts believe that at least some of the activity is tied to geopolitical tensions in the region and to a broader growth in all kinds of cybercrime in South Asia in recent years.