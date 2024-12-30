Deepfakes, Quantum Attacks Loom Over APAC in 2025

If incidents this year are any indication, deepfakes and “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks spurred by the growing adoption of quantum computing projects are among the many concerns that organizations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will need to deal with in 2025.

Over the past year, cybercriminals operating in the APAC region have increasingly leveraged AI to launch sophisticated campaigns — such as AI-generated phishing emails, adaptive malware, and deepfakes. The attacks have undermined trust in critical communications and exacerbated social tensions, says Clement Lee, security architect and evangelist at Check Point Software Technologies, Asia Pacific.

An Increase in Deepfakes & Quantum Computing-Related Cyberattacks

"This was starkly demonstrated during recent elections seen across APAC: in India where deepfakes fueled widespread disinformation; in Indonesia, where a doctored deepfake video aimed to stir anti-China sentiment; and in Hong Kong, a finance worker who was duped into sending $25 million by a deepfake impersonation of company executives," Lee says. As these tactics start extending from political spheres into the corporate realm, businesses must adopt AI-driven security defenses to counter them, Lee notes.

Simon Green, president of Asia, Pacific, and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, described the APAC region as being on the cusp of a "perfect storm of AI-driven cyber threats" heading into 2025. Attacks featuring deepfake audio and video will likely be the most visible manifestations of the trend, he noted.

"We can expect deepfakes to be used alone or as part of a larger attack much more often in 2025," Green said. The use of audio deepfakes in particular is likely to increase over the next 12 month, as technology for highly credible voice cloning becomes more easily accessible.

AI-Focused Cybersecurity Preparations

Expect also to see more organizations in the APAC region looking for ways to better protect their data as they implement AI-enabled projects.

"Our customers are asking how they can get more value out of their data, while maintaining robust security, especially as they look to benefit from GenAI products like Microsoft Copilot," adds Max McNamara, vice president and managing director Australia and New Zealand at AvePoint.

"This starts with having secure, accessible data, ensuring you can scale with solutions that don't compromise your security posture, and rigorously adhering to increasingly complex regulatory standards," he says. APAC organizations will increasingly be looking to ensure their data is not just accessible, but also fundamentally secure within their borders, he notes.

Quantum Projects Will Drive Increase in Harvest Now, Decrypt Later Attacks

The growing number of quantum computing projects in the APAC region is likely going to fuel an increase in "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks as well. Such attacks involve adversaries collecting and storing currently encrypted data with the intention of decrypting it in the future, when quantum computers become powerful enough to break today's encryption standards. The attacks pose a significant threat to sensitive information that needs to remain secure for extended periods of time.

According to Fortune Business Insights, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing quantum computing market in the world, with multiple companies including IBM, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Baidu, JSR, and D-Wave systems currently involved in large regional quantum software and hardware projects. One example is a new quantum computing cloud platform that Alibaba has deployed in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Some quantum projects in the APAC region are happening at a national level, such as India's US-funded National Mission on Quantum Technologies & Applications, and Singapore's Quantum Engineering Programs.

"The advent of quantum computing threatens to render current encryption standards obsolete, risking exposure of sensitive data and compromising critical infrastructure," Lee says. "Quantum-resistant cryptography will gain traction as organizations prepare for future decryption threats."

Organizations in the APAC region should expect increased interest in harvest now, decrypt later attacks from a wide range of adversaries, including nation-state-backed threat actors, according to Palo Alto Networks' Green. The attacks will pose a threat to governments and businesses, civilian and military communications, critical infrastructure, and organizations developing quantum projects, Green said. Organizations concerned about the trend should develop a quantum resistant road map that includes deployment of quantum resistant tunnelling, stronger crypto libraries and quantum key distribution, according to Palo Alto Networks.

Richard Sorosina, chief technology security officer and vice president of solution architecture at Qualys' EMEA & APAC operations, believes that the fast-evolving and increasingly sophisticated nature of the APAC threat landscape will likely accelerate ongoing consolidation of security capabilities at many organizations in the region. He expects organizations will increasingly move toward a unified security platform approach that will provide both a centralized view of risk across the organization and mechanisms to remediate that risk when found. Many of these efforts will be "driven by a need to reduce complexity, increase operational efficiency, enhance detection and response capabilities, and reduce overall cost," Sorosina says.