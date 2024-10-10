Critical Mozilla Firefox Zero-Day Allows Code Execution

The bug is already being exploited in the wild, but Firefox has provided patches for those who may be vulnerable.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

October 10, 2024

1 Min Read
A close-up of the Firefox application next to the Internet Explorer application
Source: 2020WEB via Alamy Stock Photo

Mozilla has patched a critical security vulnerability in its Firefox Web browser that's being actively exploited in the wild.

Tracked as CVE-2024-9680, the vulnerability is a use-after-free issue in Animation timelines, with attackers exploiting it to execute arbitrary code, according to Mozilla's advisory. It carries a CVSSv3 vulnerability-severity rating of 9.8 out of 10 and a low attack complexity (no privileges or user interaction is needed to successfully exploit the flaw), and translates into high risk in the event of a successful attack.

Critical bugs in Firefox, which is used by around 178 million people worldwide, are few and far between. The Web browser hasn't had to offer patches for such a severe flaw since March, and only a small number have been discovered in the past few years.

The disclosure sparked a flurry of alerts from international cyber agencies, including Dutch national cyber center Nationaal Cyber Security Centrum, and the cybersecurity centers of Canada and Italy.

The Web browser vulnerability affects Firefox 131.0.2, Firefox ESR 128.3.1, and Firefox ESR 115.16.1. Users should upgrade to version 131.0.2 in Firefox and to versions 115.16.1 or 128.3.1 for Firefox ESR to fix the vulnerability and thwart potential exploitation.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A laptop on the table with software update progress bar on screen
Vulnerabilities & Threats
5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Oct 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Green mamba, Dendroaspis angusticeps
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Mamba 2FA Cybercrime Kit Targets Microsoft 365 UsersMamba 2FA Cybercrime Kit Targets Microsoft 365 Users
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Oct 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Glass salt shaker tipped over and spilling
Cyber Risk
Salt Typhoon APT Subverts Law Enforcement Wiretapping: ReportSalt Typhoon APT Subverts Law Enforcement Wiretapping: Report
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Oct 7, 2024
2 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events