NEWS BRIEF

A recent RA World ransomware attack utilized a tool set that took researchers by surprise, given that it has been associated with China-based espionage actors in the past.

According to Symantec, the attack occurred in late 2024. The tool set includes a legitimate Toshiba executable named toshdpdb.exe that deploys on a victim's device. It then connects to a malicious dynamic link library (DLL) that deploys a payload containing a PlugX backdoor.

The threat actors in this case used the tool kit to ultimately deploy RA World ransomware inside an unnamed Asian software and services company, demanding a ransom of $2 million. No initial infection vector was found. However, the attacker claimed they compromised the victim's network by exploiting a Palo Alto PAN-OS vulnerability (CVE-2024-0012), according to Symantec.

"The attacker then said administrative credentials were obtained from the company's intranet before stealing Amazon S3 cloud credentials from its Veeam server, using them to steal data from its S3 buckets before encrypting computers," added the researchers, who hypothesized that based on tactics, techniques, and procedures, the attacker could be China-linked Emperor Dragonfly, aka Bronze Starlight, a group that has been known to deploy ransomware to obscure intellectual property theft in the past.

Symantec researchers noted that prior intrusions using the tool set were against the foreign ministry of a Southeastern European country, the government of another, two Southeast Asian government ministries, and a Southeast Asian telecoms operator. Each of these attacks occurred between last July and January, and all were espionage-related, with no ransomware component.

"While tools associated with China-based espionage groups are often shared resources, many aren't publicly available and aren't usually associated with cybercrime activity," said the researchers in a posting this week.