China's Salt Typhoon Adds Charter, Windstream to Telecom Victim List

These latest attacks follow a long string of cyberattacks and breaches targeting US and global telecom and ISP companies.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

January 6, 2025

2 Min Read
The Chinese flag on a hardware chip
Source: Science Photo Library via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

This past weekend, the Chinese state-backed hackers known as Salt Typhoon allegedly targeted their latest victims: Charter Communications, Consolidated Communications, and Windstream.

This comes after the group targeted a variety of other communications companies and ISPs, including AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen, accessing text messages, voicemails, and phone calls.

According to Anne Neuberger, White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, nine US telecoms have been targeted and breached by Chinese hackers so far. Whether or not these latest three are included as a part of that list remains unclear.

Because of this tidal wave of Salt Typhoon telco breaches occurring in the US and around the world, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is advising senior government officials to switch to end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, such as Signal, in order to prevent the risk of interception.

"Possible targets of these Chinese attackers need to immediately follow the steps outlined by the FBI and NSA to help harden their systems against attack," said Chris Hauk, consumer privacy champion at Pixel Privacy, in an emailed statement to Dark Reading. "Patching and upgrading apps and devices, limiting the types of connections and privileged accounts, and only using strong encryption, are just some of the steps organizations can take to harden their systems against attack."

The US Department of Treasury has also made moves to mitigate risk from other Chinese threat groups, by sanctioning Integrity Technology Group, a Chinese cybersecurity company, for its role in Flax Typhoon-led incidents against US victims. That action comes after the Treasury Department was targeted by another Chinese state-backed threat actor.

Other major government developments include US Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) announcing a bill aimed at securing American telecom infrastructure, and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel stating that the agency will act with swiftness to ensure the cybersecurity of US carriers.

Read more about:

News Briefs

About the Author

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Skilled writer and editor covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

Binary code in blue and orange colors
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Emerging Threats & Vulnerabilities to Prepare for in 2025Emerging Threats & Vulnerabilities to Prepare for in 2025
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 26, 2024
11 Min Read
Trump signing cybersecurity order creating CISA in 2018
Cybersecurity Operations
Trump 2.0 Portends Big Shift in Cybersecurity PoliciesTrump 2.0 Portends Big Shift in Cybersecurity Policies
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 24, 2024
7 Min Read
People shaking hands imposed over a photo of China and a globe
Endpoint Security
US Ban on TP-Link Routers More About Politics Than Exploitation RiskTP-Link Router Ban Is Mostly About Politics
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Dec 20, 2024
6 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers