Blood Shortages Hit London Hospitals After Ransomware Attack

Operations at Synnovis medical labs have been disrupted for more than a week, prompting the NHS to implore the public to donate blood.

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

June 11, 2024

2 Min Read
A multiheaded microscope
Source: Cavan Images via Alamy Stock Photo

England's most senior physicians appealed to the public for help in the aftermath of a cyberattack that has threatened the ability of London's National Healthcare Service hospitals to provide life-saving treatment.

Since a ransomware cyberattack against UK pathology lab services provider Synnovis knocked the company offline on June 3, hospitals across London have been struggling with delays in matching patient blood types, among other critical pathology functions.

Pathology labs provide tests on blood and other bodily fluids to diagnose, treat, and prevent a wide variety of illnesses. Synnovis is operated in partnership with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College Hospitals NHS Trust, and SYNLAB, Europe's largest provider of medical testing and diagnostics, according to the NHS.

A week later with services still not restored, Dr. Gail Miflin, chief medical officer, NHS Blood and Transplant, decided to put out a call to the public for blood donations.

"When hospitals do not know a patient's blood type or cannot match their blood, it is safe to use O type blood," Miflin said a statement. "To support London hospitals to carry out more surgeries and to provide the best care we can for all patients, we need more O Negative and O Positive donors than usual. Please book an urgent appointment to give blood at one of our 25 town and city donor centres which currently have good appointment availability."

Synnovis is working with law enforcement as well as the National Cyber Security Centre, the company said.

"We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and upset this is causing to patients, service users, and anyone else affected," Synnovis said in a statement. "We are doing our best to minimise the impact and will stay in touch with local NHS services to keep people up to date with developments."

Synnovis did not respond to Dark Reading's request for comment.

About the Author(s)

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

See more from Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

fenway park entrance where the red sox play, boston massachusetts
Сloud Security
Inside Baseball: The Red Sox Cloud Security GameInside Baseball: The Red Sox Cloud Security Game
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jun 6, 2024
11 Min Read
Person holding smartphone with logo Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. on screen in front of website.
Сloud Security
Ticketmaster Breach Showcases SaaS Data Security RisksTicketmaster Breach Showcases SaaS Data Security Risks
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jun 4, 2024
4 Min Read
Man sketching out ideas on a chalkboard
Cybersecurity Operations
CISO Corner: Red Sox CloudSec; Deepfake Biz Risk; Ticketmaster TakeawaysCISO Corner: Red Sox CloudSec; Deepfake Biz Risk; Ticketmaster Takes
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jun 7, 2024
8 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events