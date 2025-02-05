Black Hat USA returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas with a 6-day program. The 2025 event will open with four days of specialized cybersecurity Trainings (August 2-5), with courses for all skill levels. Also taking place during Black Hat USA is Summit Day on Tuesday, August 5, followed by the two-day main conference on August 6 & 7 featuring more than 100 selected Briefings, dozens of open-source tool demos in Arsenal, a robust Business Hall, networking and social events, and much more. View Pass Options »