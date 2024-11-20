Apple Urgently Patches Actively Exploited Zero-Days

Apple has released security updates to address two zero-day vulnerabilities that are under active exploitation in the wild.

The bugs, tracked as CVE-2024-44308 (CVSS 6.8) and CVE-2024-44309 (CVSS 4.3), are, respectively, a vulnerability in JavaScriptCore that could lead to arbitrary code execution; and a cookie management vulnerability in WebKit that could lead to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack while processing malicious Web content.

The bugs affect Apple's iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, and the Safari Web browser; the company reports that it has addressed them with better checks and improved state management.

Clément Lecigne and Benoît Sevens at Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) first discovered and reported the vulnerabilities and, as is customary for the company, Apple did not provide any additional details of reported attacks nor did it offer indicators of compromise (IoCs).

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited on Intel-based Mac systems," Apple stated its advisory for both zero-days, the lone piece of information regarding in-the-wild exploitation attempts.

Those using affected Apple ecosystem products should update to iOS 18.1.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1.1, and iOS 17.7.2 as soon as possible to avoid compromise.