American Water Under Investigation for Cyberattack Potentially Affecting 14M Customers

October 24, 2024

1 Min Read

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a cyberattack and data breach potentially affecting the private information of up to 14 million customers of American Water Works Company, Inc., a New Jersey-based water and wastewater utility company that operates in 14 states and manages 500 water systems.

On October 7, 2024, American Water announced in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it experienced a cybersecurity incident. The company shut down its MyWater customer portal and is pausing billing until further notice.

American Water has failed to inform its customers whether their private information was stolen by the hackers in the attack, only stating on its website that it will "provide more information when and as appropriate." The company collects and requires its customers to provide personally identifiable information, including names, emails, postal addresses, phone numbers, location information, Internet and other electronic network activity, financial information, health information, and other sensitive personal data.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a current or former customer of American Water and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/americanwater.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A laptop on the table with software update progress bar on screen
Vulnerabilities & Threats
5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Oct 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Flags of Russia and Ukraine
Cyber Risk
EU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of RussiaEU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of Russia
byJennifer Lawinski, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
1 Min Read
A face scan of Indian Prime Minister Modi
Threat Intelligence
AI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in AsiaAI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in Asia
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events