300K Victims' Data Compromised in Avis Car Rental Breach

Though the company reports that data was exfiltrated in the breach, it has been remained tightlipped regarding the kind of data that was exposed.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

September 9, 2024

1 Min Read
Two people standing at an Avis car rental counter speaking to an employee behind the desk
Source: Kumar Sriskandan via Alamy Stock Photo

Avis Car Rental is notifying nearly 300,000 individuals of a data breach it fell victim to in early August.

According to the letter it is sending out to those who have been affected, a threat actor gained unauthorized access to its business applications. The company took steps to end the access and launched an investigation alongside third-party experts, as well as alerted the authorities and notified the Maine Attorney General's Office.

The investigation has led the company to believe that the access was gained between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6, and that some personal identifiable information (PII) was exfiltrated, though the scope of the breach remains unclear.

"While details of the recent Avis intrusion are scant and we're not privy to how disruptive this attack was to Avis corporate employees and the nearly 300,000 customers apparently impacted, I am encouraged by the company's quick response and its implementation of additional safeguards to its systems and customer data," Sean Deuby, principal technologist at Semperis, wrote in an emailed statement to Dark Reading.

Avis is providing complimentary one-year memberships to those who were affected, but they must enroll by Dec. 31. Still, the company recommends that its customers remain vigilant against fraud and identity theft and review their financial statements often, as it works to bolster its cybersecurity protections.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A person's finger about to click on a screen that says Windows 11 with a blue abstract background behind it
Vulnerabilities & Threats
PoC Exploit for Zero-Click Vulnerability Made Available to the MassesPoC Exploit for Zero-Click Vulnerability Made Available to the Masses
byDark Reading Staff
Aug 27, 2024
1 Min Read
Person holding a cellphone; black background
Vulnerabilities & Threats
How Telecom Vulnerabilities Can Be a Threat to Cybersecurity PostureHow Telecom Vulnerabilities Can Be a Threat to Cybersecurity Posture
byAyan Halder
Aug 29, 2024
5 Min Read
CCTV control room
ICS/OT Security
CCTV Zero-Day Exposes Critical Infrastructure to Mirai BotnetCCTV Zero-Day Exposes Critical Infrastructure to Mirai Botnet
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Aug 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events