'White FAANG' Data Export Attack: A Gold Mine for PII Threats

Researchers are warning that an otherwise positive European data regulation has introduced massive risks to individuals and the companies they work for.

Ever since the passage of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Internet users in Europe — and in many places around the world following suit — have been able to download the entirety of the data that websites save about them. Besides the obvious benefits to privacy and transparency, the idea was portability: Anyone could take the data one site possessed about them and transfer it to another.

In a new blog post, CyberArk highlights a theoretical yet severe cost to this new right to data portability. Before the rule, everyone's most sensitive data was protected behind brick walls at ultrasecure data centers. Now that users can retrieve that data via a cloud-based mechanism, hackers can access their accounts and steal it all. Considering the extent of the data that websites collect about us today, the possibilities for malfeasance are endless.

"It's my legal right, and it's perfectly fine that I'm capable [of seeing] what information is being kept about me," says Lior Yakim, threat researcher at CyberArk Labs, who dubs the attack "White FAANG," since the vulnerable data could be exported from services provided by major tech companies like Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (FAANG).

However, he warns, "Because it's so easy to get all of that highly intrusive information — together with the fact that people use the same devices for corporate and personal purposes — there's a major risk."

The Data Sites Have on You

Companies hoard gobs of sensitive information, especially the largest technology companies most central to our online lives. They possess everything from our most sensitive personally identifying information (PII) to the long histories of our online activity. But even the most jaded Internet users might be surprised just how deep this hole goes.

Meta, for example, records not only your documented Facebook activity, but also plenty of undocumented data, like what posts you viewed, and exactly how long you viewed them.

Google, likewise, saves not only your entire search history, but even searches you typed but didn't ultimately execute.

GDPR's well-intentioned data portability regulations forced companies to make all of this information exportable at the click of a button, in a machine-readable format. And what's stopping a hacker in possession of your account from doing just that? "The most common protection is, indeed, multifactor authentication (MFA). But as we know, MFA can be bypassed," Yakim notes.

The Risks to Individuals and Corporations

With export data, there is no limit to what an attacker can do. They can use your Google search history to blackmail you, your GPS data from Meta to find where you live, and your Apple calendar history to know where you've been and where you'll be, to say nothing of the endless possibilities for cyberattacks.

Beyond all that, there's the risk to employers. Individual accounts can house all kinds of data that pertains to, or can otherwise be used to attack the companies they work for.

Again, the scenarios are limitless. With an Apple export, for example, a hacker could take the MAC address associated with an employee's unpatched AirPods, spoof a Bluetooth connection, exploit CVE-2024-27867 to gain access to them, then listen in on corporate meetings. Or, Yakim suggests, they can leverage information like the operating system version of the employee's mobile phone. "If I know, for example, that the mobile device of the employee is not up to date, I can search for specific, known vulnerabilities in order to target this employee," he says.

And there are far simpler, more present dangers than that. CyberArk surveyed 14,000 employees, finding that around 63% use personal accounts on their work computers, and 80% access work applications from their personal computers. Thanks to this comingling, work passwords tend to end up stored in far less secure personal accounts, from which they can be exported. This was how Cisco got breached in 2022, and Okta in 2023, a case that affected every one of its customers as well.

To prevent that from happening, employees need to draw a clear line in the sand between their business and pleasure online. "Personal accounts are less secure than corporate accounts," Yakim says. "That's the message that we're trying to deliver here."