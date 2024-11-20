News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.

RIIG Launches With Risk Intelligence Solutions

RIIG is a risk intelligence and cybersecurity solutions provider offering open source intelligence solutions designed for zero-trust environments.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

November 20, 2024

1 Min Read
A keyboard with a red key marked RISK
Source: Olekcii Mach via Alamy Stock Photo

As cyber threats get more sophisticated and the volume of attacks increase, organizations are looking at how artificial intelligence (AI) can help beef up defenses. RIIG, a risk intelligence and cybersecurity solutions provider, combines AI And machine learning technologies with network threat detection to provide risk intelligence. With access to 17 intelligence agencies and collaborations with commercial partners, RIIG provides organizations with high-quality, verifiable data and advanced intelligence, the company said in a statement.

Charlottesville-Va.-based RIIG, which emerged from stealth today, specializes in "white hat data trust services" and offers open source risk intelligence for zero-trust environments, the company said. RIIG offers both risk intelligence offerings, such as open source intelligence, regulation, and forensics, as well as cybersecurity solutions, such as vulnerability assessments, strategic implementation, and tech validation. 

RIIG plans to partner with local academic institutions for access to industry-leading research and talent

The company also announced it raised $3 million in seed funding, led by the Felton Group. The funds will be used to accelerate product development and expand client support.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events
Latest Articles in DR Technology
Read More DR Technology