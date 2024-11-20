RIIG Launches With Risk Intelligence Solutions

As cyber threats get more sophisticated and the volume of attacks increase, organizations are looking at how artificial intelligence (AI) can help beef up defenses. RIIG, a risk intelligence and cybersecurity solutions provider, combines AI And machine learning technologies with network threat detection to provide risk intelligence. With access to 17 intelligence agencies and collaborations with commercial partners, RIIG provides organizations with high-quality, verifiable data and advanced intelligence, the company said in a statement.

Charlottesville-Va.-based RIIG, which emerged from stealth today, specializes in "white hat data trust services" and offers open source risk intelligence for zero-trust environments, the company said. RIIG offers both risk intelligence offerings, such as open source intelligence, regulation, and forensics, as well as cybersecurity solutions, such as vulnerability assessments, strategic implementation, and tech validation.

RIIG plans to partner with local academic institutions for access to industry-leading research and talent.

The company also announced it raised $3 million in seed funding, led by the Felton Group. The funds will be used to accelerate product development and expand client support.