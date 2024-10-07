Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Name That Edge Toon: And For My Next Trick ...

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

October 7, 2024

Come up with a caption for a sketch of a person in magician's clothing standing over a box sawing a person on a laptop in half
Source: John Klossner

CISOs and their staff are under more pressure than ever to work their cybersecurity magic. Know the feeling? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above, and our favorite will win its creator a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the October 30, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 Amazon gift card — to our friend Paul Mauriks, ICT security specialist, technology solutions, at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, Australia. Paul's caption for last month's "Bug Off" cartoon captured first place and appears below. A big thank you to all who participated.

EdgeToon_Sept2024winner.jpg

About the Author

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
