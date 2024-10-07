Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: And For My Next Trick ...
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
October 7, 2024
CISOs and their staff are under more pressure than ever to work their cybersecurity magic. Know the feeling? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above, and our favorite will win its creator a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the October 30, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Shout out — and a $25 Amazon gift card — to our friend Paul Mauriks, ICT security specialist, technology solutions, at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, Australia. Paul's caption for last month's "Bug Off" cartoon captured first place and appears below. A big thank you to all who participated.
