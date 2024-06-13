Marsh Insurance: Volume of Cyber-Insurance Claims Reaches New Heights

More claims are being made across the US and Canada compared with previous years, with healthcare organizations leading the way.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

June 13, 2024

1 Min Read
A blue background with a shield shaped glowing lock at the forefront, a person's handing reaching out to grab it
Source: Sarayut Thaneerat via Alamy Stock Photo

According to insurance broker Marsh, cyber-insurance claims reached record highs in 2023 with over 1,800 cyber claims sent in from the US and Canada.

The uptick is reportedly due to the sophistication of cyberattacks, privacy claims, a growing number of organizations purchasing cyber insurance, and the scope of the MOVEit file transfer supply chain breach.

Of all the claims made, healthcare came out on top with 17%, followed closely by communications (16%), education (9%), retail/wholesale (8%), and lastly financial institutions (8%).

Some 282 clients reported experiencing at least one cyber-extortion event in 2023, an increase from 2022, when only 172 clients reported these kinds of activities. Median extortion payments went up in tandem in 2023 compared with 2022, rising from $335,000 to around $6.5 million. Extortion demands made by the threat actors rose from $1.4 million to $20 million during this same time period.

Overall, Marsh reports of worsening cyber conditions due to the increasing activity of threat actors, but it did note that negotiating extortion payments proved to be effective in reducing the final ransom payment and the percentage of companies that paid a ransom at all fell to 23% in 2023 from 30% in 2022. 

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

software update concept photo
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Critical MSMQ RCE Bug Opens Microsoft Servers to Complete TakeoverCritical MSMQ RCE Bug Opens Microsoft Servers to Complete Takeover
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jun 11, 2024
5 Min Read
The letters CEO in Scrabble tiles
Cybersecurity Operations
The CEO Is NextThe CEO Is Next
byJoe Sullivan
Jun 11, 2024
5 Min Read
A dial labeled "RISK" with a hand turning it
Cyber Risk
A Look at the Riskiest Connected Devices of 2024A Look at the Riskiest Connected Devices of 2024
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jun 10, 2024
6 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events