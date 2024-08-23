Liverpool Fans Take English Premier League Title for Ticket Scams

Ticket scams are costing football fans close to £200 a season, on average, according to a report.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

August 23, 2024

A crowd of Liverpool football fans in the stands at a game
Source: Cosmin Iftode via Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool fans are reportedly the most frequent and highest-paying victims of ticketing scams in the 2023-2024 English Premier League football season, according to the NatWest League of Ticket Scams.

Last season, Liverpool supporters lost big: more than £17,000 ($22,000) was handed over to criminals hawking fake tickets. Arsenal supporters were close behind in second place, losing £12,000 ($16,000).

On average, according to the NatWest report, these kinds of ticket scams are costing impacted fans £180.66 each per season. For some, however, the cost is much steeper; one fan reported they lost £900 ($1,200) in an attempt to see Arsenal win its first title in more than 20 years. A Newcastle United fan reported a case of £846.50 ($1,110.29) stolen by scammers, and the highest reported loss for Liverpool fans was £850 ($1,114.88).

The end of the season, which occurred in April of this year, found the most money lost to criminals, and as the new season begins, the cycle is likely to repeat itself. 

"As the new season kicks off, we urge customers to be extra vigilant and stay safe from criminals who are exploiting fans devotion to their club," said Stuart Skinner, head of fraud prevention at NatWest, in the report. "We estimate the actual value of ticket scams is potentially much higher but not all of the scams are reported."

