LinkedIn Hit With $335M Fine for Data Privacy Violations
The networking company found liable for illegally gathering user data for targeted advertising by the Irish Data Protection Commission.
October 25, 2024
LinkedIn earned itself a €310 million ($335 million) fine by European Union regulators on Oct. 24 for its violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) data privacy rules.
Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) cited concerns regarding the lawfulness, fairness, and transparency of personal data processing for the professional networking site's advertising purposes.
As LinkedIn's lead privacy regulator, the DPC reported that it carried out an investigation and found that LinkedIn did not have lawful basis to be compiling data to target its users with ads, ultimately breaching GDPR. This investigation was launched following a complaint initially made by the French Data Protection Authority.
"The inquiry examined LinkedIn's processing of personal data for the purposes of behavioural analysis and targeted advertising of users who have created LinkedIn profiles (members)," according to a DPC press release. "The decision includes a reprimand, an order for LinkedIn to bring its processing into compliance, and administrative fines totalling €310 million."
LinkedIn asserts that it believes it has been in compliance with the rules but acknowledges that it will work to ensure its ad practices meet the requirements.
