The US government has joined Australia and the UK in sanctioning a Russia-based bulletproof hosting (BPH) services provider and two of its administrators for the company's role in supporting LockBit ransomware attacks. The move is a continuation of a barrage of law-enforcement actions against the Russia-based cybercriminal organization.

The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office jointly sanctioned Zservers, based in Barnaul, Russia, for enabling "ransomware attacks and other criminal activity," the Treasury Department revealed in a press release Feb. 11. That illicit activity specifically centers on providing the infrastructure to facilitate attacks by LockBit, a prolific Russian-based ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) group, according to the release.

The latest sanctions against Zservers are a continuation of multinational law-enforcement actions aimed at putting LockBit — which has committed severely disruptive ransomware attacks against numerous global organizations — permanently out of commission.

Specifically, they follow four LockBit-related arrests and device seizures made in October by Europol and Eurojust, which at the time also sanctioned and named as a LockBit affiliate Aleksandr Ryzhenkov (aka Beverley). Ryzhenkov was once second-in-command for the infamous Evil Corp cybercrime organization. Officials also arrested one of LockBit's lead developers in Israel last August, while a separate action by Australia sanctioned LockBit's head honcho, LockBitSupp (aka Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev), in May 2024.

Related:President Trump to Nominate Former RNC Official as National Cyber Director

"Ransomware actors and other cybercriminals rely on third-party network service providers like Zservers to enable their attacks on Us and international critical infrastructure," Bradley T. Smith, the Treasury Department's acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a press statement. The sanctions demonstrate the US government's "collective resolve to disrupt all aspects of this criminal ecosystem, wherever located, to protect our national security," he added.

LockBit Investigation Trail Leads to Zservers

Law enforcement investigating LockBit discovered the criminal activity of Zservers after the company advertised its BPH services on known cybercriminal forums, according to the Treasury Department. BPH service providers sell access to specialized servers and other computer infrastructure designed to evade detection and thus defy law enforcement attempts to disrupt malicious activities.

Related:India's Cybercrime Problems Grow as Nation Digitizes

Allegedly, Zservers has provided BPH services, including leasing numerous IP addresses, to LockBit affiliates, who have used the hosting services to coordinate and launch ransomware attacks, according to international law enforcement, which collected evidence over several years to come to this conclusion.

During a 2022 search of a known LockBit affiliate, Canadian law enforcement uncovered a laptop operating a virtual machine connected to a Zservers' subleased IP address and running a programming interface used to operate LockBit malware. Also that year, a Russian cybercriminal purchased IP addresses from Zservers, which the department said was likely for use to power LockBit chat servers to discuss ransomware operations. In 2023, Zservers also leased infrastructure, including a Russian IP address, to a LockBit affiliate, the department said.

Do Anti-Russian Sanctions Work?

The idea behind government sanctions is to prohibit companies in certain countries from doing business with people involved in cybercriminal activity with the aim of deterring that activity. However, given the resilience of professional ransomware and other cybercriminal groups, experts have mixed opinions on whether this strategy actually works in the long run.

Related:Drata Acquires SafeBase to Strengthen GRC Portfolio

"It is important to acknowledge that although sanctions might impede ransomware operations by targeting their infrastructure, ransomware groups such as LockBit are highly adaptive and well-connected, and will likely have other providers they're able to call on," says Andrew Costis, engineering manager of the Adversary Research Team at security firm AttackIQ.

However, sanctions should make it more difficult for cybercriminals to operate by increasing their costs and forcing attackers to find less effective methods to commit ransomware attacks, another security expert says. This can serve to at least slow them down if not totally put them out of service, notes Randolph Barr, CISO at security firm Cequence.

"The recently announced sanctions and law enforcement actions against Zservers will aid in disrupting ransomware groups by targeting their infrastructure, seizing servers, and blocking financial transactions," he says.

Still, sanctions alone may not necessarily disrupt LockBit and other ransomware groups entirely, meaning that organizations must remain vigilant, Barr says. "As threat actors adapt, companies must continue improving incident management and include ransomware scenarios in their preparedness exercises," he notes.

Indeed, Costis says, given the adaptability of RaaS and its network of affiliates in particular, "organizations must stay vigilant and focus on the latest tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) attackers deploy, to stay ahead of ever-changing threats."