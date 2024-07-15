Cytactic Focuses on Stakeholder Communication to Boost Incident Response

Organizations are increasingly focused on resiliency — the ability to adjust and keep operating during an ongoing attack as well as to mitigate and recover as quickly as possible. But one of the reasons organizations struggle with response and recovery is due to poor communication among stakeholders. It takes time to find out who needs information and what level of detail they need. And then there is the delay waiting for stakeholders to make decisions on next steps and how to proceed.

Cytactic is a new cybersecurity startup that aims to consolidate crisis readiness, response, and recovery into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The Cytactic platform provides security teams with a simplified, orchestrated, step-by-step methodology involving relevant stakeholders, the company said. The platform also recognizes that businesses react and respond differently to incidents and so offers a variety of business profiles and risk landscapes.

The company did not provide specifics on how the platform consolidates the various activities, how organizations will use the platform as part of their incident-response planning, or how the platform will be used during an active incident.

Making it easier to provide relevant information to affected stakeholders and speeding up decision-making can help mitigate — or avert — issues resulting from an incident. Gartner recently noted that organizations that focus on synchronized readiness and management in their incident-response preparation increase their chances for a successful outcome.

"Conducting incident response planning and having a formal third-party contingency plan increased third-party cyber risk management effectiveness by 42% and 43%, respectively," according to Gartner.

Cytactic launched on July 10 with the announcement of a $16 million seed funding round led by Evolution Equity Partners. The company's founder, Nimrod Kozlovski, is a former venture capitalist.