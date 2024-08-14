Cybercriminal Leader 'J.P.Morgan' Busted for Pioneering RaaS Model

In an international operation coordinated by the National Crime Agency (NCA), authorities have arrested and extradited a man who is believed to be a well-known Russian-speaking cybercrime actor.

The arrested individual, Maksim Silnikau, 38, also known as Maksym Silnikov, goes by the online moniker "J.P. Morgan" and works alongside a set of fellow elite cybercriminals. In an investigation that's been ongoing since 2015, the NCA as well as the United States Secret Service (USSS) and the FBI have tracked J.P. Morgan and his associates, establishing them as being responsible for the development and distribution of ransomware strains such as Reveton and Ransom Cartel, as well as exploit kits such as Angler.

On Aug. 9, Silnikau was extradited from Poland to the US to face cybercrime-related charges. His fellow associates (Vladimir Kadariya, 38, from Belarus; and Andrei Tarasov, 33, from Russia) are also facing charges in the US for their involvement in the ransomware ecosystem — but are still at large.

"Their impact goes far beyond the attacks they launched themselves," NCA deputy director Paul Foster stated in an announcement on the extradition. "They essentially pioneered both the exploit kit and ransomware-as-a-service [RaaS] models, which have made it easier for people to become involved in cybercrime and continue to assist offenders."

The investigation is ongoing, and the NCA encourages anyone with relevant information on the Kadariya or Tarasov to contact the NCA.