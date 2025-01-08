CrowdStrike Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for New Modules

PRESS RELEASE

AUSTIN, Texas – January 8, 2025 – CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for three key modules: CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM, CrowdStrike Falcon® for IT and CrowdStrike Falcon® Data Protection. These modules are available to government entities requiring FedRAMP Moderate authorization, enabling them to secure assets through the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform in GovCloud. With these capabilities, CrowdStrike continues to deliver innovative technology to empower federal, state and local government entities, as well as their supply chains, to detect sophisticated endpoint, identity and cloud-based cyberattacks, while enhancing operational efficiency.

“CrowdStrike delivers deep visibility across managed and unmanaged devices, enabling public sector and private industry to meet critical security mandates,” said Michael Sentonas, president, CrowdStrike. “Today’s federal agencies navigate a complex regulatory landscape – from the comprehensive logging mandates outlined in OMB M-21-31 to the adoption of Zero Trust frameworks to secure identities against advanced threats. FedRAMP authorization allows CrowdStrike to help government agencies streamline operations, secure hybrid environments and reduce costs while staying ahead of today’s most sophisticated adversaries.”

The U.S. government operates in one of the most severe threat environments, requiring comprehensive visibility across complex, distributed networks – including traditional endpoints, cloud environments, identity and SaaS applications. Advanced nation-state adversaries like LIMINAL PANDA exploit trusted relationships and weak security configurations within the federal supply chain, posing a significant risk to national security. To combat these significant threats, CrowdStrike delivers proactive threat detection and critical telemetry, empowering agencies to stop modern, multi-faceted intrusions across multiple domains.

Through the latest modules authorized in GovCloud, CrowdStrike provides comprehensive visibility, enhanced intelligence and advanced threat response to help government entities and their supply chains meet stringent security requirements while reducing complexity and cost. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, Falcon for IT and Falcon Data Protection offers real-time threat detection, asset visibility, centralized log management and data protection to support compliance efforts and adoption of Zero Trust frameworks across government environments.

Learn how to enhance Zero Trust coverage across government endpoints, identities and cloud environments on Thursday, January 23 with CrowdStrike. Register for the CrowdCast here.

Register for Fal.Con Gov 2025 – the must-attend public sector event of the year for mission-critical cybersecurity on February 27 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.