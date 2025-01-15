NEWS BRIEF

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released a new playbook providing detailed guidance for AI developers, providers, and adopters on how to voluntarily share cybersecurity information with federal agencies, private industry partners, and international stakeholders.

The "JCDC AI Cybersecurity Collaboration Playbook" encourages sharing information about cybersecurity incidents and vulnerabilities linked to AI systems. The playbook outlines specific protections and mechanisms for information exchange, such as the use of Traffic Light Protocol (TLP), which ensures controlled dissemination of sensitive information. Organizations should use the playbook to define their incident response activities, strengthen information sharing processes, and fortify defenses, CISA said. Participation is voluntary and there are no regulatory requirements for taking part.

Key categories of information encouraged for sharing include:

Observed malicious activity targeting AI systems

Suspicious behavior and threat assessments

Incident reporting and vulnerability disclosures

"The playbook also identifies actionable information sharing categories applicable to broader critical infrastructure stakeholders and other sharing mechanisms," the agency said in a statement. "CISA encourages organizations to adopt the playbook's guidance to enhance their own information-sharing practices, contributing to a unified approach to AI-related cybersecurity threats across critical infrastructure."

The playbook was developed based on the results of two tabletop exercises in 2024 involving over 150 participants. CISA plans to periodically update the playbook with new recommendations.