States are increasingly embracing data privacy regulation, and Kentucky, Rhode Island, and Tennessee are leading the charge. That has earned them high marks from security experts and landed them at the top of the list of states with the lowest rates of data breaches.

These three states are effectively protecting data because of a dual approach of drafting smart data privacy legislation, and then enforcing those laws when appropriate, according to Anonta Khan, who is with DesignRush, the firm that conducted the state data privacy study. Conversely, South Dakota (which got the lowest safety score in the survey, 65.14 out of 100) and Alaska (66.50) rank at the bottom.

"Some states, like Kentucky (the highest rated at 99.32) and Rhode Island (97.14), do a good job protecting data," Khan says. "They have fewer cybercrimes and data leaks. Others, like South Dakota and Alaska, have weak laws and a lot of cyber threats."

However, she stresses, "having strong laws doesn't always mean a state is safe."

It's more nuanced than that.

Higher Safety Scores Don't Mean Less Cybercrime

In general, the results of the study suggest that states with less data breach regulation tend to have higher rates of cybercrime overall. That includes Nevada (with a safety score of 77.64), which last year logged 309.7 cyber incidents per 100,000 people, which is more than triple the national average. But there are other contributing factors. Nevada, for instance, has businesses that are attractive targets for hackers, like casinos, Kahn points out.

Going further, California (89.3) has strong privacy laws but high cybercrime rates; that's because hackers are consistently targeting the state's tech sector, Khan explains. Delaware is another state with strong privacy laws that is likewise plagued by high rates of data breaches, being the state where most financial lending services are incorporated.

The takeaway? "This shows that laws need to be enforced well," Khan says.

A similar report from the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) in late January outlined areas where states should, in its view, take a more aggressive position against companies leaking personal data. And state governments appear to be moving in that direction, with a new wave of reform efforts on the horizon.

New State-Led Data Privacy Efforts Are Brewing

Delaware, for example, has kicked off 2025 with its new Data Privacy Protection Act going into effect. Other states, including Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and New Jersey, are also adding fresh data privacy laws this year and increasing enforcement budgets.

States like Texas have also provided a model for aggressive data privacy regulation enforcement. On Jan. 13, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against the Allstate insurance company for what he alleges was an effort to skirt his state's data privacy rules and track citizens' data without consent.

As these new laws come online, Khan and others are optimistic that data privacy practices are improving across the US, thanks to re-upped efforts at the state level. Moving forward, these laws will be tailored to fit emerging technology use cases, Khan adds.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also becoming a bigger issue," Kahn says. "Colorado's Anti-Discrimination in AI Law starts in 2026, and other states are considering similar rules. Meanwhile, lawsuits over website tracking, biometric data, and online privacy will continue in 2025."

Regardless of state of residence, companies should look at this new era of data privacy protection as an opportunity, according to Ojas Rege, senior vice president and general manager of privacy and data governance at OneTrust.

"With 20 distinct US data privacy laws enacted — all with different requirements and obligations — this is a risk most organizations won't want to take," Rege says. "By moving off spreadsheets, bringing in automation, and designating a senior data privacy leader, organizations can proactively comply with the current wave of US state privacy laws. Adopting AI responsibly also requires an effective data privacy program as a starting point and foundation."

