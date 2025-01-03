Apple Offers $95M to Settle Siri Privacy Lawsuit

The proposed settlement would amount to roughly $20 per Apple product that has Siri enabled, for each plaintiff.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

January 3, 2025

1 Min Read
Glowing Apple logo on a window
Source: Bjanka Kadic via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

Apple has agreed to pay a $95 million cash settlement to wrap up a proposed class action lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple, Inc., involving mobile device owners reporting that the tech company has routinely recorded conversations after unintentionally activating Siri.

The class action lawsuit period spans from Sept. 17, 2014, to Dec. 31 of last year, the time period Apple was implementing the "Hey, Siri" feature, which the plaintiffs allege made unauthorized recordings.

Two of the plaintiffs note of their personal issues with the feature, stating that by mentioning things such as Air Jordan sneakers and Olive Garden restaurants, ads were then triggered for these products. Another plaintiff began receiving ads for a surgical procedure they had only privately discussed with their health provider.

The plaintiffs may seek up to $28.5 million in fees as well as $1.1 million for expenses in this case. The members of the suit, estimated to be in the tens of millions, would likely receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled Apple device, should the settlement be agreed upon.

In agreeing to settle, however, Apple has denied any wrongdoing on its part.

This preliminary settlement was filed just this Tuesday and will require approval from US District Judge Jeffrey White before any steps forward can be taken.

About the Author

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Skilled writer and editor covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

Binary code in blue and orange colors
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Emerging Threats & Vulnerabilities to Prepare for in 2025Emerging Threats & Vulnerabilities to Prepare for in 2025
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 26, 2024
11 Min Read
Trump signing cybersecurity order creating CISA in 2018
Cybersecurity Operations
Trump 2.0 Portends Big Shift in Cybersecurity PoliciesTrump 2.0 Portends Big Shift in Cybersecurity Policies
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 24, 2024
7 Min Read
People shaking hands imposed over a photo of China and a globe
Endpoint Security
US Ban on TP-Link Routers More About Politics Than Exploitation RiskTP-Link Router Ban Is Mostly About Politics
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Dec 20, 2024
6 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers