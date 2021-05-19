Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

5/26/2021
04:18 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Zscaler Buys Deception Technology Startup

ZScaler's CEO says Smokescreen Technologies' capabilities will be integrated with Zscaler's ZIA and ZPA products.

Zscaler will acquire startup Smokescreen Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Smokescreen is a provider of active defense and deception technology. Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry told investors this week that the plan is to integrate Smokescreen's technology with its Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) solutions to improve their active defense capabilities.

The transaction is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to close during Zscaler's fiscal fourth quarter ending July 31.

Zscaler said last month it would buy Trustdome, a Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) company.

The release on today's news can be read here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article.
 

