Zscaler Buys Deception Technology Startup

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2021-05-26

It has been discovered that redhat-certification is not properly configured and it lists all files and directories in the /var/www/rhcert/store/transfer directory through the /rhcert-transfer URL. An unauthorized attacker may use this flaw to gather sensible information. This flaw affects redhat-cer...



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-26

It has been discovered that redhat-certification does not perform an authorization check and allows an unauthenticated user to call a "restart" RPC method on any host accessible by the system. An attacker could use this flaw to send requests to port 8009 of any host or to keep restarting t...



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-26

It has been discovered that redhat-certification does not perform an authorization check and it allows an unauthenticated user to remove a "system" file, that is an xml file with host related information, not belonging to him. This flaw affects redhat-certification version 7.



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-26

It has been discovered that redhat-certification does not restrict file access in the /update/results page. A remote attacker could use this vulnerability to remove any file accessible by the user which is running httpd. This flaw affects redhat-certification version 7.



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-26