ZeroTier: What Leaders Need To Know About Modern Virtual Networking

ZeroTier's Marc Patterson talks about the emerging security solution known as virtual networking, not to be confused with virtual private networking. Patterson describes the use cases for virtual networking security, and the sorts of organization it could most benefit, whether by size, industry sector, or business requirements. Patterson also offers criteria for customers looking to see if virtual networking is a fit for their organization.

Marc Patterson is ZeroTier’s Chief Operating Officer. An entrepreneurial international business executive, Marc’s work in mobile communications, network security and emerging media experiences has garnered numerous industry awards as well as consultative engagements with organizations ranging from the Fortune 500 to the investment community to major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.