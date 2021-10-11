informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
Quick Hits

Wiz Reaches $6B Valuation

Startup created by former leaders of Microsoft Cloud Security Group experiencing rapid growth.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 11, 2021
Cloud security firm Wiz has received $250 million in a Series C funding round co-led by Greenoaks and insight Partners, and including Sequoia, Salesforce, and other investors, now reaching a valuation of $6 billion. 

Wiz has been in the news over the past few months with some eye-popping cloud security research, including the OMIGOD vulnerabilities they discovered in Microsoft's Open Management Infrastructure (OMI), a widely used but little-known software agent embedded in many commonly used Azure services; a security flaw in a data science feature in Microsoft's Azure cloud platform; and AWS weaknesses.

Researchers at the firm have called for a CVE-type repository where cloud providers and researchers can share vulnerability information.

Read more here.


Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
10 Recent Examples of How Insider Threats Can Cause Big Breaches and Damage
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Windows 11 Available: What Security Pros Should Know
Kelly Sheridan, Senior Editor
Top 5 Skills Modern SOC Teams Need to Succeed
Jack Naglieri, CEO and Founder, Panther Labs
The New Security Basics: 10 Most Common Defensive Actions
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events
White Papers
More White Papers
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports