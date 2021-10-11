Wiz Reaches $6B Valuation

Cloud security firm Wiz has received $250 million in a Series C funding round co-led by Greenoaks and insight Partners, and including Sequoia, Salesforce, and other investors, now reaching a valuation of $6 billion.
Wiz has been in the news over the past few months with some eye-popping cloud security research, including the OMIGOD vulnerabilities they discovered in Microsoft's Open Management Infrastructure (OMI), a widely used but little-known software agent embedded in many commonly used Azure services; a security flaw in a data science feature in Microsoft's Azure cloud platform; and AWS weaknesses.
Researchers at the firm have called for a CVE-type repository where cloud providers and researchers can share vulnerability information.
