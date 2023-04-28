Wiz: Breaking Up Silos With CNAPP And the Future Of Cloud Security

Yinon Costica of Wiz talks about cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP), and how their combined functionality streamlines operations for security professionals. He discusses why customers will buy from fewer security vendors going forward, and why cloud has failed to bridge the divide between security pros and developers. Costica also offers some recommendations for customers looking at whether CNAPP is right for their organization.

Yinon Costica is Co-founder and Vice President of Product at Wiz, the fastest growing cybersecurity and software company in the world. Wiz rapidly identifies and removes critical risks in cloud environments, serving hundreds of customers worldwide, including over 35% of the Fortune 100. Previously, he was the VP of Product at Adallom, a leading cloud access security broker (CASB), prior to its acquisition by Microsoft in July 2015. At Microsoft, he led product for the Cloud Security Group from 0 to a $1.5 billion revenue business. Yinon is a veteran of the elite 8200 unit of the Israeli Defense Force, where he headed a cyber division and was awarded the Israel Secretary of Defense award for excellence.