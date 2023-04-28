informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 MIN READ
video

Wiz: Breaking Up Silos With CNAPP And the Future Of Cloud Security

Yinon Costica of Wiz joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss CNAPP and cloud security.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Yinon Costica of Wiz
Source: Informa Tech

Yinon Costica of Wiz talks about cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP), and how their combined functionality streamlines operations for security professionals. He discusses why customers will buy from fewer security vendors going forward, and why cloud has failed to bridge the divide between security pros and developers. Costica also offers some recommendations for customers looking at whether CNAPP is right for their organization.

Yinon Costica is Co-founder and Vice President of Product at Wiz, the fastest growing cybersecurity and software company in the world. Wiz rapidly identifies and removes critical risks in cloud environments, serving hundreds of customers worldwide, including over 35% of the Fortune 100. Previously, he was the VP of Product at Adallom, a leading cloud access security broker (CASB), prior to its acquisition by Microsoft in July 2015. At Microsoft, he led product for the Cloud Security Group from 0 to a $1.5 billion revenue business. Yinon is a veteran of the elite 8200 unit of the Israeli Defense Force, where he headed a cyber division and was awarded the Israel Secretary of Defense award for excellence.

Analytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports