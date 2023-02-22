informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

US Military Emails Exposed via Cloud Account

A DoD email server hosted in the cloud (and now secured) had no password protection in place for at least two weeks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 22, 2023
Aerial photo of the Pentagon
Source: Jeremy Christensen via Shutterstock

A US Department of Defense email server hosted on Microsoft Azure's government cloud service reportedly was found wide open to the public Internet for a period of about two weeks before it was properly secured.

According to a report on TechCrunch, a security researcher spotted the email server containing internal US military messages, some with sensitive personal information, including an SF-86 questionnaire that federal workers fill out as part of their security clearance process. It was one of a group of email servers in the US Special Operations Command (USSCOM) but likely on the civilian side, the report said.

The email server appeared to have been misconfigured and was running without password protection. Once TechCrunch alerted USSCOM, the agency fixed the issue. "[W]hat we can confirm at this point is no one hacked US Special Operations Command's information systems," a USSCOM spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsEndpoint
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
ChatGPT Subs In as Security Analyst, Hallucinates Only Occasionally
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
7 Critical Cloud Threats Facing the Enterprise in 2023
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Cybersecurity Jobs Remain Secure Despite Recession Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
MITRE Releases Tool to Design Cyber-Resilient Systems
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports