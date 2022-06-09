informa
Uptycs: Observability Is Key to Cloud Security

Uptycs' Ganesh Pai joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about cloud security and observability.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Uptycs' Ganesh Pai
Informa Tech

Transformation is a key theme at RSAC 2022, and Uptycs founder Ganesh Pai weighs in on how cloud security teams can reduce risk and lock things down more tightly. He also talks about how security observability can drive innovation for organizations, which is important as the proliferation of containerized environments like Kubernetes makes this task more. Pai also speaks to how customers can navigate the differences in security standards and controls among cloud providers.

