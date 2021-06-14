Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Cloud

6/18/2021
04:45 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

This Week in Database Leaks: Cognyte, CVS, Wegmans

Billions of records were found exposed this week due to unprotected databases owned by major corporations and third-party providers.

Unsecured cloud-based databases continue to threaten corporate and consumer data, as indicated by a series of reports this week involving incidents at Cognyte, CVS, and Wegmans.

Related Content:

Cloud Security Blind Spots: Where They Are and How to Protect Them

Special Report: Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises

New From The Edge: 11 Security Certifications to Seek Out This Summer

First to make headlines this week was Cognyte, a cybersecurity analytics company that left some 5 billion records exposed online and accessible without authentication. The data was part of Cognyte's cyber-intelligence service, which alerts people to third-party data exposures and claims to have more than 1,000 government and enterprise customers across 100 countries.

"Ironically, the database used to cross-check that personal information with known breaches was itself exposed," security firm Comparitech wrote in a blog post on the discovery made by Bob Diachenko, who leads its security research team and discovered the data on May 29. If someone's information was in this database, they may be notified of an account compromise; if one of their passwords had been breached before, they would receive an alert to change it.

"The information included names, passwords, email addresses, and the original source of the leak," said researchers of the exposed data, noting that not all breaches from which the data was sourced included passwords; however, they couldn't determine an exact percentage that did. All of the data was stored on an Elasticsearch cluster.

This database was indexed by search engines on May 28; the day after, Diachenko found it and alerted Cognyte, which secured the data on June 2. It's unknown if any other third parties accessed the information during the window when it was exposed, or for how long it was exposed prior to being indexed, researchers reported in their June 14 blog post.

A few days later, security researcher Jeremiah Fowler and the WebsitePlanet research team disclosed their discovery of a non-password-protected database holding more than 1 billion records connected to CVS Health, a corporation that also owns CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark, and Aetna.

Researchers sent a responsible disclosure notice to CVS Health, which revoked public access the same day. It also confirmed this dataset was managed by a contractor or vendor that operated on CVS Health's behalf; however, details on the vendor were not disclosed.

The 204GB database contained aggregate and event data, including production records that exposed visitor ID, session ID, and device information — for example, whether site visitors used iPhone, iPad, or Android. Exposed files also gave "a clear understanding of configuration settings, where the data is stored, and a blueprint of how the logging service operates from the backend," Fowler said in a writeup of the findings.

Exposed records also disclosed individuals' search queries: "In this case these were search logs from everything that visitors searched for and contained references to both CVS Health and CVS.com," Fowler wrote.

In his research, he saw multiple records that indicate people searched for medications, COVID vaccines, and other CVS products. They also contained email addresses, which CVS confirmed were not from customer account records but entered in the search bar by the individuals. Reviewing the mobile CVS site, he said it's possible visitors believed they were logging in to their account but entering their email address into the search bar.

He noted he was able to identify some people by searching Google for their publicly exposed email address. "Hypothetically, it could have been possible to match the Session ID with what they searched for or added to the shopping cart during that session and then try to identify the customer using the exposed emails," Fowler wrote. That said, the visitor ID and session ID alone did not contain identifiable data; they could only identify a user with that person's email address.

While tracking activity from websites and e-commerce platforms may provide valuable insight, it may also contain metadata or error logs that expose more-sensitive data. He recommended CVS block searches that match email address patterns or domain names from being executed or logged, which could help prevent unwanted data from being collected or stored.

Closing out the week, grocery chain Wegmans disclosed two of its cloud databases, both of which are used for business purposes and meant to be kept internal, were accidentally left open to outside access "due to a previously undiscovered configuration issue," officials said in a statement. The issue was confirmed around April 19 and corrected shortly after, they report.

The databases contained customer information including names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, Shoppers Club numbers, and email addresses and passwords used to access Wegmans.com accounts. Wegmans confirmed all passwords were hashed and salted, so the actual password characters were not in the databases.

A Consistent and Dangerous Problem
The risk of unprotected databases isn't news to security teams. In fact, more and more of these occurrences have been making headlines in recent years. But why are they so common, even as organizations become aware of them?

"Cloud service providers provide a complex and highly configurable environment," says PJ Norris, senior systems engineer at Tripwire, and businesses need to have the appropriately skilled staff to securely configure them. Those with multiple cloud providers — a growing trend — must have employees who understand major cloud providers are configured in different ways. Cloud configuration assessments are another key step that aren't necessarily undertaken, he adds, advising businesses to conduct regular audits and reviews of public-facing environments.

These issues are often cases of simple misconfigurations that go undetected or aren't addressed fast enough, says Eric Kedrosky, CISO and research director at Sonrai Security. Most companies that move data to the cloud lack the visibility they need to know when it's at risk.

"There are often a lot of different teams involved in an organization's cloud, and there are different levels of security knowledge," he explains. When these issues are found, he says, they are often sent to the wrong places for remediation or not addressed quickly. Following the "shift left" methodology, these problems should be sent to the team that made the error.

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Commentary
Ransomware Is Not the Problem
Adam Shostack, Consultant, Entrepreneur, Technologist, Game Designer,  6/9/2021
Edge-DRsplash-11-edge-ask-the-experts
How Can I Test the Security of My Home-Office Employees' Routers?
John Bock, Senior Research Scientist,  6/7/2021
News
New Ransomware Group Claiming Connection to REvil Gang Surfaces
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  6/10/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win an Amazon Gift Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: Google's new See No Evil policy......
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-33818
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-18
An issue was discovered in UniFi Protect G3 FLEX Camera Version UVC.v4.30.0.67. Attackers can use slowhttptest tool to send incomplete HTTP request, which could make server keep waiting for the packet to finish the connection, until its resource exhausted. Then the web server is denial-of-service.
CVE-2021-33820
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-18
An issue was discovered in UniFi Protect G3 FLEX Camera Version UVC.v4.30.0.67.Attacker could send a huge amount of TCP SYN packet to make web service's resource exhausted. Then the web server is denial-of-service.
CVE-2021-33822
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-18
An issue was discovered on 4GEE ROUTER HH70VB Version HH70_E1_02.00_22. Attackers can use slowhttptest tool to send incomplete HTTP request, which could make server keep waiting for the packet to finish the connection, until its resource exhausted. Then the web server is denial-of-service.
CVE-2020-18442
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-18
Infinite Loop in zziplib v0.13.69 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service via the return value &quot;zzip_file_read&quot; in the function &quot;unzzip_cat_file&quot;.
CVE-2021-3604
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-18
Secure 8 (Evalos) does not validate user input data correctly, allowing a remote attacker to perform a Blind SQL Injection. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability in order to extract information of users and administrator accounts stored in the database.