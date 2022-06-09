Cloud security can challenge security pros like nothing else, including workload security issues arising from app design patterns or DevOps practices, says Sysdig's Omer Azaria. He also dives into whether cloud services and containers be should treated like endpoints similar to hosts or employee workstations, as well as how cloud-based threats can impact an organization's environments on-premises.
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Sysdig Takes a Deeper Cut at Cloud Security
Sysdig's Omer Azaria joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about cloud security.
Informa Tech
