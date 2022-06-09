informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 min read
video

Sysdig Takes a Deeper Cut at Cloud Security

Sysdig's Omer Azaria joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about cloud security.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Sysdig's Omer Azaria
Informa Tech

Cloud security can challenge security pros like nothing else, including workload security issues arising from app design patterns or DevOps practices, says Sysdig's Omer Azaria. He also dives into whether cloud services and containers be should treated like endpoints similar to hosts or employee workstations, as well as how cloud-based threats can impact an organization's environments on-premises.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports