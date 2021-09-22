Synology Releases C2 Backup for Windows

Bellevue, WA—September 22, 2021—Synology Inc. today announced the launch of its newest Synology C2 cloud application. C2 Backup provides powerful and efficient data protection for Windows devices, whether they are located at home or distributed across multiple offices.

"With C2 Backup, we provide a fresh alternative for those who want to centralize protection of their devices, wherever they are," said Yen-ju Lin, Product Manager for C2 Backup at Synology Inc. "It is easy to set up and use, and requires no additional hardware to protect Windows devices, allowing users to start backing up today."

Complete and centralized data protection

With C2 Backup For Individuals and C2 Backup For Businesses, everything on Windows PCs and servers can be securely and efficiently backed up from a single console. This includes system configurations and software, files and folders, and external drives.

Data backed up on C2 Backup is fully shielded against unauthorized access by end-to-end AES-256 encryption, with a user-held private key necessary to unlock backup files and sensitive information.

Flexible ways to schedule backups

C2 Backup makes use of forever-incremental backup to optimize storage and bandwidth. Incremental backup reduces the amount of data uploaded for every backup to only those blocks that have changed, making backups more efficient.

Each subscriber can set their own individual version retention preferences. Retention policies can be tailored to meet individual needs or comply with corporate policies and regulations.

Finally, C2 Backup offers scheduling strategies to make sure that users never miss a backup. Users can choose to periodically execute backup tasks, or they can let them be triggered by events such as screen locking, account logout, or device power-up.

Fast and full restoration options

In the event of device failure, data loss, or ransomware attacks, C2 Backup's fast recovery methods allow users to quickly resume services. File-level recovery allows you to retrieve any file you need immediately, while entire devices can be restored to their previous state with bare-metal recovery.

"Individual device owners can easily find and quickly download their backed-up data all by themselves by accessing the intuitive C2 Backup console," Ms. Lin said. "Clear versioning also allows users to retrieve older copies of their files from the portal when needed."

Unlimited endpoints and transparent pricing

Pricing for C2 Backup For Individuals is based on storage use, with no limit to the number of devices protected under each subscription. Annual subscription rates start at $2.99 per month for 300 GB of backed up data or under $9.99 per month to protect up to 2 TB.

The Growing C2 Family

C2 Backup is the newest member of the C2 family. Earlier this year Synology also launched C2 Transfer and C2 Password.

C2 Password is a cloud-based secure credentials management solution. It uses zero-knowledge encryption so that only authenticated users are able to access sensitive data. C2 Password also has built-in support for secure file storage and sharing.

C2 Transfer is a cloud solution that is designed to securely transfer files between businesses and their clients, partners or other external parties. With C2 Transfer, a one-time password (OTP) is sent to a sender-specific email address or phone number to ensure that only the intended recipient can access the files. It also has built-in support for image watermarks, download expiration dates, single-use downloads, and file requests to receive files securely.

Availability

C2 Backup is offered in two subscription plans: C2 Backup For Individuals and C2 Backup For Businesses. Users who register for C2 Backup For Individuals until the end of 2021 are offered an extended 90-day free trial period, allowing them to thoroughly test the new platform's capabilities.

C2 Backup For Business will additionally let Microsoft 365 users back up data stored on Exchange Online. If you are interested in the features of C2 Backup for Business, please contact us for more informationC2 Transfer is available starting today with the Pro plan subscription offering standalone accounts for smaller teams and freelancers. Centrally managed plans for larger businesses will be available shortly.

Users can try the capabilities of C2 Transfer for free with our extended 90-day free trial, valid until the end of 2021.

A free plan for C2 Password is available, and users can get started by logging in with their Synology Account.

Synology at a Glance

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies. It continues to bring new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to: solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.