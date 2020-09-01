Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Cloud

1/10/2020
09:30 AM
Special to Dark Reading: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, InformationWeek
Special to Dark Reading: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, InformationWeek
News
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Study Points to Lax Focus on Cybersecurity

Despite ranking at the top of respondents' concerns, organizations still show gaps in acting on cybersecurity, Society for Information Management (SIM) report finds.

Organizations obviously are aware of the need to address security and privacy needs, but many seem to be only moderately ready on this front. That is one of the takeaways from the Society for Information Management’s (SIM) recently released IT Issues and Trends Study for 2019. The results show what organizations and IT managers are concerned about, where they focus their attention, and some of the disparity in their interests.

The report gathered responses from 1,033 IT executives who hail from 618 organizations. On the surface, the results show unilateral concern for keeping data and infrastructure secure. A deeper look at the charts and tables shows, among other trends, some lethargy, according to Leon Kappelman, lead author of the report and professor of information systems at University of North Texas.

In a way, the report shows that organizations might be aware of a need but do not always act immediately. Historical results from the annual study show an evolution in focus among organizations. Cybersecurity moved from No. 9 in 2009 among organizations' top ten most important IT management issues to No. 1 as of 2017 onward. Yet, the increased concern about security does not lead automatically to sweeping changes.

Read the full article here on InformationWeek.

 

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Widely Known Flaw in Pulse Secure VPN Being Used in Ransomware Attacks
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  1/6/2020
7 Free Tools for Better Visibility Into Your Network
Curtis Franklin Jr., Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  1/9/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The Year in Security: 2019
This Tech Digest provides a wrap up and overview of the year's top cybersecurity news stories. It was a year of new twists on old threats, with fears of another WannaCry-type worm and of a possible botnet army of Wi-Fi routers. But 2019 also underscored the risk of firmware and trusted security tools harboring dangerous holes that cybercriminals and nation-state hackers could readily abuse. Read more.
Flash Poll
[Just Released] How Enterprises are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
[Just Released] How Enterprises are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
Organizations have invested in a sweeping array of security technologies to address challenges associated with the growing number of cybersecurity attacks. However, the complexity involved in managing these technologies is emerging as a major problem. Read this report to find out what your peers biggest security challenges are and the technologies they are using to address them.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2014-5011
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-10
DOMPDF before 0.6.2 allows Information Disclosure.
CVE-2014-5012
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-10
DOMPDF before 0.6.2 allows denial of service.
CVE-2014-5013
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-10
DOMPDF before 0.6.2 allows remote code execution, a related issue to CVE-2014-2383.
CVE-2019-20375
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-10
A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Electronic Logbook (ELOG) 3.1.4 allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via the value parameter in a localization (loc) command to elogd.c.
CVE-2019-20376
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-10
A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Electronic Logbook (ELOG) 3.1.4 allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via a crafted SVG document to elogd.c.