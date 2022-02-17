Software-Developer Security Vendor Snyk Buys Cloud Security Company

In its fifth acquisition in 18 months, Snyk entered the cloud security sector via its announced acquisition today of cloud security and compliance firm Fugue.

Snyk ultimately plans to fold Fugue's cloud security posture and policy management technology into its Snyk Developer Security Platform. In the meantime, it will begin integrating Fugue's technologies for DevSecOps, the company said.

"As we join forces with Snyk today, our founding mission – security by and for developers – doesn't change, but expands exponentially with the scope of the opportunity in front of us," said Josh Stella, co-founder and CEO at Fugue, in a statement. "We're excited to now reach more developers in more places, helping them to not only build our future, but also successfully secure it."

Over the past year-and-half, Snyk has acquired CloudSkiff, FossID, Manifold, and DeepCode. It also closed Series F investment of more than $600 million late last year.